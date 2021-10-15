Girls’ Tennis Team Seniors Have Their Day
The dozen Franklin High School seniors on the girls’ tennis team were honored October 14.
Each player was acknowledged separately by FHS Athletic Director Ken Margolin and given a special pillow.
Those honored were:
- Abhigya Bavuluri
- Aditi Jacob
- Dhruvi Mehta
- Christina Midgette
- Priya Patel
- Malinda Qian
- Mya Robertson
- Bhavya Sadasivuni
- Sharaddha Singh
- Ruti Ubriani
- Leticia Viedma Mendoza
- Alexa Westcott
The team is coached by Art Tooles, with Nicole Monfasni and Denise Williams as assistant coaches.