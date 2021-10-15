Quantcast

Girls’ Tennis Team Seniors Have Their Day

Added by Bill Bowman on October 15, 2021.
The girls’ tennis team’s seniors were honored on October 14.

Each player was acknowledged separately by FHS Athletic Director Ken Margolin and given a special pillow.

Those honored were:

  • Abhigya Bavuluri
  • Aditi Jacob
  • Dhruvi Mehta
  • Christina Midgette
  • Priya Patel
  • Malinda Qian
  • Mya Robertson
  • Bhavya Sadasivuni
  • Sharaddha Singh
  • Ruti Ubriani
  • Leticia Viedma Mendoza
  • Alexa Westcott

The team is coached by Art Tooles, with Nicole Monfasni and Denise Williams as assistant coaches.

