Georgia Man Convicted Of Shooting Woman Near Hotel

A 40-year-old Georgia man was recently found guilty of attempted murder in the 2022 shooting of a woman near a Worlds Fair Drive hotel.

Eder Gelin of Douglasville, Ga. was found guilty on January 18 of 1st Degree Attempted Murder, 2nd Degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, two counts of 2nd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and 3rd Degree Endangering the Welfare of Another Person, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

At about 1:25 a.m. on August 21, 2022, Franklin Township Police responded to an aid call near the hotel. Upon arrival, police found a 37-year-old woman who had been shot in her hip and foot, according to the release.

The woman identified Gelin as the shooter, and he was quickly arrested without incident by Franklin police, according to the release.

The investigation revealed that Gelin had been drinking and soon became irate and threatening, brandishing a handgun, according to the release.

Gelin held the woman and her children at gunpoint for more than an hour inside a hotel room.

The woman told police that she escaped and Gelin shot her after chasing her.

The woman was treated at the scene and then later taken to a local hospital, according to the release.

A sentencing date for defendant Gelin has been set for March 8, according to the release.





