Genesi Miles Named New Pine Grove Manor Principal

Genesi Miles speaks at the Board of Education meeting October 20, after she was formally named as Pine Grove Manor school’s new principal.

A temporary action last month became permanent on October 20 when the Board of Education named Genesi Miles as the new principal of Pine Grove Manor School.

MIles served as the school’s acting principal since September, when longtime PGM principal Miguel Rivera was named principal at Claremont Elementary School.

Miles has been with the district for about 2.5 years. Priror to her temporary appointment last month, she was a vice-principal at Franklin High School.

“I just want to take an opportunity to say thank you so much to the board, thank you Dr. Ravally, thank you to my mentors, Mr. (Orville) Wilson, Dr. (Nick) Solomon,” she said. “I’m here because of all of the love and support that I’ve received over the past two-and-a-half years here in Franklin Township.”

Wilson is the district’s Director of School Management, while Solomon is principal at Franklin High School.

“There’s no one that cares more about students than the people before you,” Miles said. “There’s no one who cares more about equity and giving opportunities to all kids.”

“I’m just humbled and really excited to start my journey at Pine Grove Manor as principal, and I just want to thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart for the opportunity,” she said.



