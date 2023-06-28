Fundraising To Begin For Township YMCA Branch. Again

YMCA ANNOUNCEMENT – Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan announced that a feasibility study concluded the township would support a YMCA branch.

An idea that was first broached about 20 years ago, but never materialized, is coming back in focus.

Officials at the Greater Somerset YMCA announced June 27 that a feasibility study recommended they move forward with placing a YMCA branch in Franklin, on the Township’s portion of the former Consolata property on Route 27.

Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan (D-At Large) said he was at the announcement meeting, held at the AVE residential/hotel development on Pierce Street.

Anbarasan said at the Township Council meeting that in attendance were YMCA officials and residents, such as himself, who were interviewed during the feasibility study.

“The good news is the survey came out supporting the YMCA in Franklin,” he said. “Everybody understood it’s a very valuable addition to the township. It’s going to help a lot of kids and adults.”

The company which conducted the study, he said, “recommended YMCA to go ahead with the campaign to fundraise for the construction.”

“They will be undertaking that in the coming months,” Anbarasan said. “It’s purely going to be funded by public donations and grants.”

“Hopefully, it will become a reality in the Township in a few years,” he said.

This is not the Township’s first flirtation with a YMCA.

In November of 2003, a similar announcement was made about a YMCA branch coming to Franklin, targeted for six to eight acres at the corner of Mettlers and Weston roads.

The land was owned by Eastman Properties, a developer that also pledged $450,000 to the center’s construction.

Also on the land was to be housing, retail, medical and office uses.

The project was never built.





