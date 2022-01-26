FTPD’s Newest Sergeant Formally Sworn In

FTPD Sgt. George Habeiche was sworn in virtually during the January 25 Township Council meeting.

The Franklin Township Police Department’s supervisor ranks grew again January 25, with the formal swearing in of another department Sergeant.

Sgt. George Habeiche was sworn in virtually during the Township Council meeting.

Aside from the Council, on hand to witness the swearing-in were Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather and FTPD Capts. Phil Rizzo and Sean Hebbon.

Maeweather said that Habeiche was one of 13 FTPD officers who passed the Sergeant’s Exam last year, and he has been “patiently waiting his turn.”

With a retirement and other attrition, Maeweather said, Habeiche’s ticket was finally called.

“He has earned the right to wear his bars now,” she said. “We are happy to add you to our roster of supervisors.”

Habeiche, a native Franklinite, said he was “looking forward to serving the township as a sergeant. I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”

“It’s always great to bring someone up through the ranks who is Franklin born and bred,” Hebbon said. “He’s a product of Franklin and he knows the town well. I’m happy to have him aboard. I’m sure he’s going to do a fine job.”

Rizzo said he knew Habeiche before he arrived at the department.

“I’m looking forward to being able to pass the torch on to the newest generation in the department,” he said.



