FTPD Police Log: June 12 – June 18, 2022

Submitted by the Franklin Township Police Department.

06/12/2022

A Freehold resident reported the theft of his catalytic converter valued at $300 from his vehicle. The theft occurred during the overnight hours while his vehicle was parked in the area of Gregory Lane. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident reported $40 worth of damage to a screen on her door after a male knocked aggressively on her front door and ran away. The incident happened in the area of John E. Busch Avenue.

06/13/2022

A Somerset resident reported the theft of a wallet from his unlocked vehicle. The crime occurred during the overnight hours by an unknown suspect(s) in the area of Amethyst Way.

A fire was reported in a common laundry room in the area of Ari Drive. The Fire Department extinguished the fire without incident. The fire may have been intentionally set by an unknown suspect(s).

06/14/2022

A business located on Somerset Street reported the shoplifting of $28 worth of merchandise during the overnight hours. The Black male suspect fled the location prior to police arrival. He was identified and the manager was advised of complaint signing procedures.

A business located on Hamilton Street reported a customer who caused a disturbance and threw a cash register after demanding a refund. The Black female suspect fled the location prior to police arrival. The manager was advised of complaint signing procedures.

06/15/2022

A 58-year-old Somerset man was arrested on a $200 warrant out of Raritan Township during an investigation regarding a dispute at a business located on Easton Avenue. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

A Middlesex resident reported the theft of her wallet while left unattended at a local business located on Easton Avenue.

A Somerset resident reported the theft of property from her unlocked vehicle while parked in the area of Garcia Lane. It is unknown when the burglary occurred. The suspect(s) is unknown.

06/16/2022

A Somerset resident reported the theft of two potted plants valued at $50 from her porch by an unknown suspect(s).

06/17/2022

A Somerset resident reported criminal mischief to a business located on Easton Avenue. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident reported the theft of his vehicle under fraudulent circumstances on 06/14/2022. The vehicle was recovered in New York on 06/17/2022.

A business located on Easton Avenue. reported a shoplifting of $309 worth of merchandise by a known suspect. The suspect fled prior to police arrival and left behind the stolen goods. The manager was advised of complaint signing procedures.

A South Bound Brook resident reported a burglary to her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at a business on Elizabeth Avenue. The unknown suspect removed the victim’s purse from her vehicle.

A business located on Hamilton Street reported the shoplifting of $243 worth of products by a Black male. The suspect fled the store on a bike prior to police arrival.

06/18/2022

A business located on Somerset Street reported the shoplifting of $65 worth of energy drinks by an unknown white male suspect. The suspect fled the store prior to police arrival.

A Somerset resident reported the theft of her motor vehicle while making a delivery. The vehicle was left running with the keys in it. Several male suspects entered the vehicle and fled the area. The vehicle was later recovered the same day.

A 52-year-old Somerset man was arrested on a $2,500 warrant out of Milltown and a $750 warrant out of North Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop. He was later released on his own recognizance.



