FTPD Police Log For April 7-27, 2024

04/07/2024

A 34-year-old New Brunswick woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Long Beach Twp., NJ during a motor vehicle stop. She was processed and released on her own recognizance.

A 49-year-old Raleigh, NC man was arrested for DWI and weapons offenses during a motor vehicle check in the area of Weston Canal Rd. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Queens, NY resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours at a local hotel. Shattered glass and personal property were found where the victim left parked his vehicle. The suspect(s) is unknown. The vehicle, valued at $25,000, was entered stolen into a national database.

An East Hempstead, NY resident was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours at a local hotel. The unknown suspect(s) stole the bumper sensor off of the victim’s vehicle. The auto part was valued at $1,000.

A Waterford, NY resident was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours at a local hotel. The unknown suspect(s) stole the front license plate off of the victim’s vehicle.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 04/05/24 and 04/07/24 in the area of Easton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unsecured vehicle and stole a laptop valued at $700.

Two Manville residents were the victims of a burglary during the afternoon hours at a local park. The unknown suspect(s) broke the door lock to the victim’s vehicle to gain entry. Once inside, a Samsung tablet, multiple credit cards, and $93 were stolen. The victim’s credit cards were later used at a mall located in an outside jurisdiction.

04/08/2024

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of criminal mischief just after midnight. Three black males entered the establishment and acted disorderly by going behind the sales counter and stealing a muffin valued at $4. The muffin was thrown at an employee, making it unsellable. The suspects were later identified and trespassed from the store at the request of the manager.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 03/07/24 and 03/13/24 in the area of Smithwold Rd. Pieces of jewelry valued at a total of $1,037 were stolen from the victim’s residence. A cleaning company is believed to be responsible for the theft.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief and theft during the early morning hours in the area of Whittier Ave. The unknown suspect(s) cut the catalytic converter from underneath the victim’s car. A suspicious white sedan was observed in the area at the time of the act. The repair was valued at $700.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a theft on 04/06/24. Two unknown black males tricked the cashier during a multi gift card transaction resulting in a $1,225 loss to the business.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. Two unknown black females and an unknown black male used children as a distraction to steal merchandise valued at $205. The three children shoplifted as well. They fled the area in a red Honda.

04/09/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Green St. The unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the victim’s vehicle by unknown means and stole sunglasses, an umbrella, and $300. The sunglasses and umbrella were valued at a total of $520.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Kossuth St. The unknown suspect was captured on surveillance rummaging through the vehicle that was allegedly locked. The registration and insurance card were stolen.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a theft during the evening hours. An unknown black male entered the establishment and stole $10 from a tip jar and fled.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. Two unknown black males exited the store without paying for an unknown amount merchandise. They fled the area in a black Nissan.

A Bayonne resident was the victim of a burglary during the evening hours in the area of Shelly Dr. The victim observed an unknown white male rummaging through her unlocked vehicle. The victim chased the suspect away. Nothing of value was taken from the vehicle.

04/10/2024

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a theft during the early morning hours. Gasoline was requested by the two suspects, a black male and a black female. Once the car was filled with gas valued at $47, they fled without paying.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Hempstead Dr. The vehicle was left unlocked. The vehicle was valued at $21,500 and entered stolen into a national database. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Mark St. The unknown suspect(s) keyed the victim’s vehicle.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Resnik Ct. The vehicle was later recovered in our jurisdiction with damage to the steering column. The suspect(s) is unknown.

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Easton Ave. while conducting a security check. The vehicle has damage to the steering column. The reporting jurisdiction was notified. The suspect(s) is unknown.

04/11/2024

A business located on Cedar Grove Ln. was the victim of criminal mischief during the evening of 04/10/24. The unknown suspects were observed purposely damaging a fence resulting in $150 in damage.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours of 04/09/24 into 04/10/24. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked garage and stole a friend’s E-bike that was being stored there. The bike was valued at $2,000.

A 29-year-old South River man was arrested for shoplifting and multiple other offenses after he fled from responding officers. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

04/12/2024

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a theft during the morning hours. The business filled up the suspect’s vehicle with $45 worth of gasoline. The suspect, described as a black male, fled the area without paying.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief and theft during the overnight hours of 04/07/24 into 04/08/24 in the area of Clinton St. The unknown suspect(s) cut the catalytic converter from underneath the victim’s vehicle. The repair was estimated at $1,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Lyon Ln. The unknown suspect(s) shattered the victim’s vehicle window. The repair was estimated at $250.

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Easton Ave. during a security check. The vehicle was unoccupied and had damage to the ignition. The reporting jurisdiction was notified. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Mullica Hill resident was the victim of a theft while working at a business located on Davidson Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s cell phone, which was left unattended for a short period of time. The phone was valued at $1,000.

04/13/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Ari Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and damaged the ignition cylinder in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The repair was estimated at $200.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the evening hours in the area of Gifford Rd. When the victim arrived home, she was alerted to motion within her residence. Two unknown males were observed inside. Patrol arrived and cleared the residence. The suspects had already fled. Nothing of value was taken. They shattered a rear window to gain entry.

A Hopewell resident was the victim of criminal mischief during a road rage incident in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. The suspect, described as a white male, exited his vehicle, and struck the victim’s vehicle with a blunt object causing $1,000 in damage.

04/14/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 04/09/24 and 04/14/24 in the area of Pin Oak Ln. The unknown suspect(s) broke the rear slider of the victim’s residence to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole jewelry valued at $9,000 and $5,630 in cash.

A Somerset resident was the victim of an online scam involving WhatsApp and commerce trading. The victim deposited $200,000 into an account through Stellar Finance to assist with the trading at the advice of the unknown suspect. The victim’s money quickly became inaccessible due to the transaction being fraudulent.

04/15/2024

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting shortly after midnight. A black male suspect exited the store without paying for $7 worth of Smarties candy. The suspect fled the area in a green pick-up.

Patrol recovered two stolen vehicles in the area of Easton North Dr. The vehicles were unoccupied. The investigation revealed that the suspects were three unknown black males. The reporting jurisdiction was notified of the recovery.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 03/18/24 and 03/20/24 while working at a business in the area of Davidson Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s work cell phone valued at $600.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. Two black females exited the business without paying for merchandise valued at $276. Loss prevention confronted the suspects, and the merchandise was recovered. The suspects fled the area in a U-Haul.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the afternoon hours in the area of Rue Chagall. Surveillance showed that a black male and another unknown male threw rocks at the victim’s residence and fled the area.

A 36-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested by the NJ State Police for an open warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

04/16/2024

A 40-year-old Somerset man turned himself in on an open warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A business located on Weston Rd. was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged a window to gain entry. The damage was estimated at $30 Prior to the suspect(s) leaving, they left trash behind. Nothing of value was taken from the business.

04/17/2024

A 48-year-old Schenectady, NY man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Pleasantville resident was the victim of a theft between 04/11/24 and 04/17/24 in the area of Camner Ave. A white female suspect was observed on surveillance stealing the victim’s delivered package, which contained a cell phone valued at $133.

A 32-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

04/18/2024

A 24-year-old Cliffside Park man was arrested for two outstanding warrants during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released on his own recognizance at the request of the issuing jurisdictions.

Patrol recovered two stolen motor vehicles in the area of McAuliffe Ct. The vehicles were unoccupied at the time of recovery. The reporting jurisdictions were notified. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 02/17/24 and 04/18/24 in the area of McAuliffe Ct. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 04/10/24 and 04/11/24 in the area of Hooper St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package, which contained a cell phone valued at $300.

An Iselin resident was the victim of criminal attempt during the overnight hours in the area of Winslow Ave. An unknown suspect was observed on surveillance pulling on the door handles of the victim’s locked vehicles. Entry was not made.

04/19/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal attempt during the overnight hours in the area of Ruppert Dr. An unknown male was captured on surveillance pulling on the door handle of the victim’s locked vehicle. The vehicle’s alarm went off, which caused the suspect to flee the area.

A Somerset resident was the victim of an attempted burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Alma Ct. Two unknown males, armed with a tool, attempted to gain entry into the victim’s home. They removed a screen off of the residence but did not make entry. The suspects also peered into the victim’s vehicles with flashlights.

A Port Orange, FL resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours at a local hotel. The suspect(s) is unknown. The vehicle was valued at $40,000.

A 30-year-old Avenel resident was arrested for obstructing the administration of law and defiant trespassing during an unknown nature investigation. The person was processed and released on a summons.

04/20/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Crabapple Ln. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s tires causing them to become flat. Replacement tires were valued at $436.

A 35-year-old Trenton resident was arrested for shoplifting from a business located on Easton Ave. The person exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $563.00. The person was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 04/16/24 and 04/20/24 in the area of Onizuka Ct. The unknown suspect(s) stole one of the victim’s license plates. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A 25-year-old Jersey City resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during an assist agency investigation. The person was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

04/21/2024

A 42-year-old Somerset man was arrested for filing a fictitious police report after falsely reporting his vehicle stolen. The investigation revealed that he abandoned his motor vehicle after striking a parked vehicle during the overnight hours. He was processed and released on a summons.

An East Brunswick resident was the victim of a burglary during the afternoon hours in the area of Canal Rd. and Rt. 518. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole credits cards, gift cards, and $100 cash.

04/22/2024

A 43-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. The person was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary on 04/19/24 in the area of Ruppert Dr. Surveillance captured an unknown suspect entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet, which was later recovered on a nearby lawn. The vehicle registration, however, was missing.

A 32-year-old Bound Brook man was arrested by Bound Brook PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

04/23/2024

An Aventura, FL resident was the victim of a theft on 04/22/24 at a local hotel. The victim left her purse behind in a public restroom and two restaurant employees were observed with the victim’s purse during a review of surveillance. Upon receiving her purse back, the victim was less $340 cash and jewelry valued at $2,400. The investigation is ongoing.

A 36-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Doylestown, PA business was the victim of a theft between 04/01/24 and 04/14/24 in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. Six windows that were delivered for new construction were stolen from the site by an unknown suspect(s). The windows were valued at a total of $1,800.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours in the area of Supra Ct. The victim lost her cell phone while on a walk. The victim called her cell phone and an unknown suspect answered and quickly hung up. The phone was valued at $600. Contained with the phone were multiple credit cards, a driver’s license, and $80 cash.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A black male and black female were observed on surveillance stealing two bottles of tequila valued at $120. Shortly after, the suspects went to another affiliated liquor store and stole two more bottles of tequila valued at $120.

04/24/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal attempt during the early morning hours in the area of Topaz Dr. Three unknown males were observed attempting to gain entry into two of the victim’s vehicles. The vehicles were locked, and the suspects were unsuccessful. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Sapphire Ln. The vehicle was locked, and the victim had his keys. The vehicle was recovered, and three juvenile suspects were arrested after a brief foot pursuit in an outside jurisdiction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal attempt during the early morning hours in the area of Sapphire Ln. Three unknown male suspects were observed attempting to gain entry into the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful due to the doors being locked.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Topaz Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and damaged the ignition column resulting in a repair of $500. The suspect(s) also stole $5.00 worth of loose change.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Astor Ln. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet and Air Pods. The wallet contained credit cards and a work ID. The Air Pods were valued at $100.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting on 04/21/24. A black male was observed on surveillance exiting the store without paying for energy drinks valued at $138.

A business located on Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours. A black male suspect fled the business without paying for $40 worth of gasoline. The suspect was in a white Jeep.

A North Brunswick resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Columbus Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and rummaged through it but did not take anything of value.

A 57-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested for an open warrant out of the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

04/25/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Irving St. A black male suspect was observed on surveillance stealing a delivered package off of the victim’s porch and then fleeing the area on a bike. The contents were valued at $109.

A 33-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for DWI during a welfare check investigation. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

04/26/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft between 02/15/24 and 03/15/24 in the area of Rue Chagall. The unknown suspect(s), possibly contractors, stole jewelry from the victim’s residence. The jewelry was valued at $10,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the evening hours in the area of Holland Dr. The unknown suspect(s) threw rocks at the victim’s apartment window causing $300 worth of damage.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the evening hours in the area of Holland Dr. The unknown suspect(s) threw a rock through the victim’s apartment window causing $1,000 worth of damage.









