FTPD Police Blotter: July 3 – 9

A sampling of reports selected and submitted by the Franklin Township Police Department.

07/03/2022

A West Windsor resident reported the theft of his Apple laptop valued at $2,800. The theft may have occurred in the area of Pierce St. on July 1.

A Hamilton Street business reported the shoplifting of speakers priced at $70 by a Hispanic male who fled the store prior to police arrival. The shoplifting occurred during the evening hours.

A 51-year-old Somerset man was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail without incident.

A business located on Main Street reported the attempted burglary of several vehicles located in their lot during the evening hours. The male suspect is described as light-skinned.

07/04/2022

A Somerset resident reported the attempted burglary to her residence located on Churchill Avenue. A young male suspect entered through a window during the afternoon hours and fled the location once he was observed in the kitchen by the homeowner.

A residence located on Irvington Avenue caught fire due to discarded charcoal from a grill during the evening hours. Surrounding fire companies responded and extinguished the fire with the help of a neighbor. All residents made it out safely.

07/05/2022

During the overnight hours a trailer located on the property of a business on School Avenue caught fire. Local fire companies extinguished the fire without incident, and no one was harmed. The fire appeared to be set intentionally. Suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident reported a burglary to her vehicle in the area of Victor St. $15 was taken from the unlocked vehicle by an unknown suspect during the overnight hours.

A township park was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours by unknown suspect(s). A fence was damaged.

A Somerset resident reported a burglary to her vehicle in the area of Victor St. $5 was taken from the vehicle by an unknown suspect(s) during the overnight hours.

A Somerset resident reported the theft of $1,000 from her purse while it was in her vehicle. It is believed that the crime occurred at business in the area of Rt. 27 and Veronica Avenue. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident reported the theft of two construction remotes from a construction site located on Veronica Avenue. The items are valued at $8,000. The suspect(s) stole the items between July 1 and July 5.

A business located on Rt. 27 reported the theft of one of their vehicles valued at $18,000 during the evening hours of July 2. The vehicle was later recovered in another jurisdiction. The suspect has been identified.

07/06/2022

A Somerset resident reported a burglary to her vehicle while it was parked near the Griggstown Causeway during the afternoon hours. Credit cards and $60 were removed from a purse that was in the trunk. Suspect(s) is unknown.

07/07/2022

A business located on Easton Avenue. reported that one Black male and two Black females fled the location without paying for their food order which totaled $47. The act occurred during the early morning hours. Suspect(s) have not been identified.

Local fire companies extinguished a bus fire without incident in the area of Rodney Avenue.

A Paterson resident reported the theft of his cell phone valued at $1,200 while working at a warehouse located on Randolph Road. The suspect is unknown.

07/08/2022

A Somerset resident reported criminal mischief to his bilco doors located in the rear of his residence on Hollywood Avenue. Damage is estimated to be $1,000. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident reported a burglary to her vehicle in the area of Shadowlawn Drive during the afternoon hours. The suspect, described as a Black male, entered her vehicle then quickly exited and fled the area in a white vehicle.

Three Black male juveniles were observed attempting to burglarize vehicles on Rue Cezzane during the afternoon hours. They were unsuccessful and fled in a white vehicle.

A Black male juvenile was observed attempting to burglarize a vehicle on Quick Court during the afternoon hours. He were unsuccessful and fled in a white vehicle.

07/09/2022

A business located on Veronica Avenue was burglarized during the overnight hours. Prescription drugs valued at $200 were taken by an unknown suspect(s).

A business located on Rt. 27 reported the shoplifting of $319 worth of merchandise. The suspect is described as a Black female.

A business located on Easton Avenue reported a theft of gas valued at $60. The suspect vehicle was unable to be identified.



