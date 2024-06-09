FTPD Participates In Annual Torch Run For NJ Special Olympics

READY TO RUN – FTPD officers and supporters gather before the 7-mile leg of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for NJ Special Olympics.

A team of Franklin Township Police Department officers took part June 7 in the 41st annual Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser, helping to raise more than $50,000 for the organization.

The group of 13 officers took off from the corner of Route 27 and Bennington Parkway after getting a hand-off of the torch from a group of North Brunswick police officers.

Each runner had to raise a minimum of $100 to participate.

For the fourth consecutive year, FTPD Officer Matthew Russo led the Franklin contingent.

This was teh largest group of FTPD officers to run in the event in teh past several years.

“We’re getting a couple new guys coming in, so we’re bringing them over and they’re excited to join us,” Russo said.

The 7-mile leg, to the Princeton border, was one of the longest in the NJ run, he said.

Franklin is a member of the organization’s Chapter 11, which raised more than $50,000 over teh past five months, he said.

“It’s a great time, and we’re always excited to do it,” Russo said.





