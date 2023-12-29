FTPD Issues Tips To Prevent Home Burglaries
With home burglaries becoming a statewide issue, the Franklin Township Police Department has issued a series of tips to help township residents stay safe.
To help minimize the risk of burglary, the FTPD suggests the following measures:
- Create the illusion that someone is home by using timers on lights and/or leaving the TV on.
- Don’t let your tree be a ladder. If there is a second floor, prune nearby trees so a thief cannot use them to reach second floor windows.
- Don’t leave ladders or tools outside; they can assist a person in gaining entry.
- Draw all curtains/shades at night to prevent viewing from the street.
- Don’t leave vehicles unattended with the doors unlocked, windows down or the keys in them, even in your garage or driveway.
- Windows and doors – Lock and secure all entry points.
- Secure sliding glass doors. A metal or wood rod along the bottom track is advised, as is the installation of vertical bolts along the top track.
- Security signage – Add a security sign to your yard or stickers to your door.
- Landscaping – Try to keep shrubs and bushes trimmed so burglars have fewer places to hide.
Additionally, the FTPD recommends teh following security upgrades:
- Strong door locks – Install deadbolt locks on all exterior doors and doors from an attached garage. Select a deadbolt that has been given a Grade 1 from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).
- Door strike plates – To help make existing locks more secure, install a heavy-duty strike plate using three-inch screws that penetrate the wall stud. Make sure the door strike is held in place by four or more screws. You can also strengthen the door frame by installing a door jamb reinforcement product.
- Alarm system- Consider setting up a home security system with cameras.
- Exterior lighting – Install motion sensor lighting near entry points to catch intruders by surprise — but put it high enough that a burglar can’t reach up and unscrew the bulb.
- Dogs can be good burglar deterrents, especially large breeds.
- Install a peephole with at least a 180-degree viewing area.
- Secure basement windows with grilles or grates (but make sure they can be opened from the inside in case of fire).
- Utilize a high-quality, heavy-duty safe bolted to the floor to protect cash, jewelry and other valuables.
Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said that the police department is working with its partners locally and nationally “to secure our community and protect our peace of mind.”
“We are working around the clock, with both uniformed patrol personnel and plainclothes specialized units dedicated to crime suppression,” she said.