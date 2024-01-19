FTPD: If You See Suspicious Activity, Report It

Franklin Township Police remind the public to report any suspicious activity to authorities.

The reminder comes in the wake of a number of suspicious incidents in various part of the township.

Keeping all exterior lights on at night, reporting street light outages and notifying neighbors or police if you will be away from home for a while are all recommended, according to a press release from the department.

“Community Policing aids the investigative process and plays a crucial role in solving these cases,” Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said in the release. “We are asking our residents to be observant and immediately share anything that may help our police officers and detectives.”

“Our officers are working tirelessly, and your information, Ring Video Doorbell or any other evidence may give them a lead. Please help us, help you,” she said in the release.

Among the suspicious incidents reported recently are:

December 12, 2023 – Boudinot Lane

At approximately 5:49 a.m., two male suspects attempted to gain access to a residence through a window but were unsuccessful.

At approximately 5:49 a.m., two male suspects attempted to gain access to a residence through a window but were unsuccessful. December 19, 2023 – Boudinot Lane

At approximately 5:49 a.m., a resident reported seeing a flashlight shining into the foyer. No attempts to gain access were reported.

At approximately 5:49 a.m., a resident reported seeing a flashlight shining into the foyer. No attempts to gain access were reported. December 19, 2023 – Quick Court

At approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at a residence. Upon arrival, officers found a rear door shattered and the residence unoccupied.

At approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at a residence. Upon arrival, officers found a rear door shattered and the residence unoccupied. January 11, 2024 – Woodfield Court

At approximately 4:48 a.m., a resident reported seeing three suspects attempting to gain access through a first-floor window. Suspects fled upon seeing the homeowner.

At approximately 4:48 a.m., a resident reported seeing three suspects attempting to gain access through a first-floor window. Suspects fled upon seeing the homeowner. January 16, 2024 – Canvass Court

At approximately 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers found the sliding door shattered. Multiple suspects made entry into the residence but fled shortly after entry. The homeowner was home and unharmed.

Residents can call call 732-873-2300 if they witness or have information about suspicious individuals or activity.





Your Thoughts

comments