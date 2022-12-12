Free Christmas Tree Recycling Offered At Colonial Park

Colonial Park Gardens is one of two places in Somerset County residents can drop off their Christmas trees for recycling.

The drop-off location is located at 156 Mettlers Road, Parking Lot F. Trees can be dropped off from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Free mulch will be available at the drop-off sites on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a press release from Somerset County..

This program is a free, eco-friendly, and cost-effective way for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees, according to the release. Mulch and woodchips collected from the recycled trees will be used throughout the park system to help nurture and protect plant life.

Christmas Tree Recycling Guidelines

Only natural trees will be accepted

Only one tree per family will be accepted

Trees must be free of ornaments, wires, netting, and tinsel

Recycling wreaths and garlands will NOT be accepted

Group deliveries and trees from dealers will NOT be accepted

Trees can also be dropped off at North Branch Park, located at 355 Milltown Road, at the lighted baseball field, in Bridgewater

For more information about the Christmas tree recycling program, contact Surina Rashid at the Somerset County Park Commission Horticulture Department at 908-722-1200, ext. 5721.

Individuals with hearing and speech impairment can call the Relay Service at 711 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday (except holidays).



