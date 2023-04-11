Franklin’s Diamond Miller Is No. 2 WNBA Draft Pick

SHINING STAR – Diamond Miller, seen here during the 2019 Tournament of Champions championship game, was the overall No. 2 pick in the April 10 WNBA draft.

Franklin’s Diamond Miller capped her amateur basketball career April 10 by becoming the overall second pick in the 2023 WNBA draft.

Miller, a 6-3 guard who was a standout at the University of Maryland, was chosen by the Minnesota Lynx.

Miller led the 28-7 Terrapins to a berth in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight this season, scoring a team-leading average of 19.7 points a game. She’s a three-time All-Big Ten selection and was the third leading scorer in the Big Ten this year.

Miller is used to championships, dating back to her time at Franklin Middle School.

Following in the sneaker steps of her older sister, Adriana, she led the Franklin High School Lady Warriors to three Group IV and two Tournament of Champions titles in three years. The second TOC championship was the icing on the Lady Warriors’ historic 34-0 season, a feat that earned Lady Warriors’ coach Audrey Taylor the USA Today Coach of the Year title for 2019.

Miller also made her mark away from Franklin. She played on the U16 and U19 USA Women’s National Basketball teams, as well as being named a McDonald’s All-American and Gatorade NJ Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.

In an interview after her pick, MIller said that she styled herself after Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

“(T)he way he impacts the games on so many levels is what I want to do, not just with scoring, but rebounding, assists, deflections and steals,” she said. “Just be an all-around player.”

Miller’s self-confidence was evident during a press conference after the draft.

“I started freshman year, thinking I was going to be a star,” she jked.

Speaking of how she reached the WNBA, Miller said it was “just a lot of hard work and determination and having a coach that’s constantly attacking you to get better is something that helps you and motivates you to be who you can be.”

Reached after the draft announcement, Taylor said she was “extremely proud” of Diamond.

“All the hard work and determination paid off!” Taylor wrote in a message. “She’s gonna be an awesome pro!!”

Ken Margolin the FHS Athletic Director, said in a message that Miller’s accomplishment “speaks volumes about who she is, her commitment to her hometown and her tremendous work ethic.”

“She has always been the hardest working athlete in the gym,” Margoloin wrote. “She deserves tons of credit and has earned everything she has gotten. We are all so very proud of her. She will continue to shine bright!”

“A Franklin High school student athlete garnering the 2nd overall pick in the WNBA draft!!” he wrote. “A PUBLIC High School student athlete from Franklin ascending to the highest level in women’s basketball?? Yes it can be done!”

