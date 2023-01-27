Quantcast

Franklin Youth Center Holds ‘Pet Care Day’

Animal Control Officer Katie Nordhaus shows Carl, the Boa Constrictor, to students at the Youth Center.

A group of township middle schoolers got an introduction to some animals and learned the responsibilities of Franklin’s animal control officers at “Pet Care Day” hosted by the Franklin Township Youth Center.

On hand to present the animals and answer questions were animal control officers Katie Nordhaus and Brian Hartman.

They were accompanied by Elizabeth, a Pit Bull recovering from being hit by a car; Ratatooie, a rat; a kitten with no name, and Carl, a Boa Constrictor.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate spoke with Nordhaus and Joel Painson, the Center’s program coordinator, after the session:



