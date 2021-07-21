Franklin Warriors On The Academic Move

David Robinson of Somerset has been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, MD, for outstanding academic achievement for the spring 2021 semester.

Darlene Slavick, of Somerset was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours. Slavick, a Biology major, is a graduate of Bishop George Ahr.

Khushbu Patel of Franklin Park was among the graduates recognized during University of the Sciences’ 200th commencement celebration, a virtual event, held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Patel graduated Cum Laude with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

The Dean’s List honor at Lock Haven University recognizes achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the Spring 2021 semester. More than 800 students were named. The following local students made the list: Christopher Anderson of Somerset, majoring in Health & Physical Ed, and Patrick Kanu of Franklin Park, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Keerthi Kommana of Franklin Park graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in spring 2021. An in-person commencement ceremony was held at Greyhound Stadium on May 15.

Somerset resident Katherine Sour has been named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University for the spring 2021 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Sour is majoring in communication studies.

Shujie Chen of Somerset graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics during University of Vermont commencement ceremonies in May, 2021.

Ryan Enright of Somerset competed for the Flying Dutchmen during a shortened exhibition season this spring. Enright, a graduate of Immaculata High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminal justice at The Valley. Enright was a member of the football team. LVC’s football squad played two exhibition games in April. The Flying Dutchmen edged Alvernia 23-21 before crushing their long-time rivals, Albright, 46-14 at home.

Assumption University has announced that Dewarren Watkins, of Somerset, Class of 2024, has been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. “Dewarren is one of the many students who demonstrated incredible resiliency amid the challenges posed by COVID-19 during the previous academic year and remained committed to their programs of study,” said Assumption University President Francesco C. Cesareo, Ph.D. “Assumption is proud of these students for excelling in the classroom as they immersed themselves in the University’s liberal arts curriculum, steeped in the Catholic intellectual tradition, and their majors preparing them for meaningful lives and careers after graduation.”

To be eligible for the Georgia State Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Loc al Georgia State University Dean’s List students are Allyson Smith and Kayla Arrington, both of Somerset.

Congratulations to the following local students for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester: Megan Lyttle, John Van Burik, and Skyllar Capuno, all of Somerset. Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Luese Ufuah, a member of the class of ‘23 majoring in Biomedical Engineering, was named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2021 semester. A total of 2,148 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s spring 2021 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Ithaca College student Danielle Trovato of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.

Congratulations to Katherine Hood of Somerset for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have earned a grade point average of 3.65 or higher in the academic semester.

Faizan Ahmed Farooqui of Somerset was among a group of more than 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students recently awarded degrees by Adelphi University, including those who completed degree requirements in December 2020 and May 2021. Farooqui earned a Master of Science degree in Supply Chain Management. Adelphi held in-person as well as online commencement ceremonies to recognize graduates during the week of May 24.

Montclair University held 16 Commencement ceremonies between June 7-13 at Sprague Field on campus to celebrate undergraduate and graduate students who completed their academic degrees in August 2020, December 2020, January 2021 and May 2021. Local graduates were: Ashley Ramos of Somerset graduates with a BA in Justice Studies, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Kaosisochukwu Nwanonyiri of Somerset graduates with a BS in Business Administration, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Nariah Mcknight of Somerset graduates with a BA in Family Sci & Human Development, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Ashley Pleus of Somerset graduates with a BA in Psychology, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Pearl McGee of Somerset graduates with a BA in Psychology, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Kalimah White of Somerset graduates with a BA in Television and Digital Media, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Karrington Wheeler of Somerset graduates with a BFA in Filmmaking, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Laury Medelus of Somerset graduates with a BA in Justice Studies, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Teri Hyman of Somerset graduates with a BS in Business Administration, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Naadier Riles of Somerset graduates with a BA in Child Advocacy and Policy, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Nayja Silva of Somerset graduates with a BA in Sociology, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Irving Callender of Somerset graduates with a BA in Sociology, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Jamisha Richardson of Somerset graduates with a BA in Fashion Studies, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Gabriel Loza of Somerset graduates with a BA in Justice Studies, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Bintu Kamara of Somerset graduates with a BS in Public Health, having completed requirements as of Winter 2021; Kayla Mahaley of Franklin Park (08823) graduates with a BA in Psychology, having completed requirements as of Winter 2021; Felix Martinez of Somerset graduates with a BA in Visual Arts, having completed requirements as of Winter 2021; Chris Boardman of Somerset graduates with a BA in Psychology, having completed requirements as of Winter 2021; Gabriella Buckley of Somerset graduates with a MA in Counseling, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Andrew Nesbitt of Somerset graduates with a MS in Athletic Training, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Tia Babb of Franklin Park graduates with a MA in Clinical Psychology, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Jerry Collins of Somerset graduates with a PHD in Counselor Education, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Joseph Pizzano of Franklin Park graduates with a MAT in Teaching-Preschool P-3, having completed requirements as of Spring 2021; Ivon Uribe of Somerset graduates with a MA in Educational Leadership, having completed requirements as of Winter 2021, and Meghann Smith of Somerset graduates with a PHD in Environmental Sci and Mgmt, having completed requirements as of Winter 2021.

Montclair State University congratulates Franklin Township Red Hawks named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List: Zanya Frazier of Somerset, Julia Hauss of Somerset, Kaila Houghton of Somerset, Nayja Silva of Somerset, Jordyn Cherry of Somerset, Karrington Wheeler of Somerset, Nariah Mcknight of Somerset, Shayna Davis-Albert of Franklin Park, Daisy Saunders of Somerset, Carollyn Scotto Di Frego of Somerset, Laury Medelus of Somerset, Teri Hyman of Somerset, Ashley Pleus of Somerset, Lirena Engelsbel of Somerset, Aaron Bidlack of Somerset, Pearl McGee of Somerset, Kaosisochukwu Nwanonyiri of Somerset, Sierra Schiff of Somerset, Dzvenymyra Pryhoda of Somerset, Irving Callender of Somerset, and Jacyann Watson of Somerset. The Dean’s List, issued after the close of the Fall and Spring semesters by the academic deans, gives recognition to students with a 3.50 or higher semester GPA if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses that contribute to the GPA and if there are no incomplete grades for that semester.

Students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester’s work are placed on Gettysburg College’s Deans’ Commendation List. Zachary Szabo of Somerset (08873) has been placed on the Deans’ Commendation List for outstanding academic achievement in the Spring 2021 semester.



