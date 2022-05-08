Franklin Township Youth Center Grand Opening, ‘Youth Fest’ Set For May 14

The Grand Opening Celebration will be followed by a “Youth Fest.” (File photo.)

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12) will be among the dignitaries attending the grand opening of the Franklin Youth Center, set for 1 p.m. on May 14.

The Center is located at 429 Lewis Street.

Watson Coleman will present a $1 million House Appropriations Committee Community Project Funding grant award. The grant was used to offset the cost of the $14 million Center.

Following the 1 p.m. grand opening ceremony will be a 5 p.m. Youth Festival.

Both events are free and will highlight the recreational programs, resources, and social services available to Franklin youth in 6th Grade through 12th Grade. Operating under the umbrella of the Department of Parks & Recreation, the Franklin Township Youth Center addresses youth needs through programming and partnership with youth service organizations. The 25,000 square foot facility encompasses exercise facilities, audio and visual studios, open meeting space, lounges, and as well as a satellite branch of the Franklin Township Public Library.

The 1 p.m. Grand Opening Ceremony is open to the public and will feature local officials and community leaders who will mark the occasion with a ribbon-cutting and special presentations.

The doors of the center will open again at 5 p.m. for the Youth Fest. The Fest will include an evening of free recreation activities and information sessions. Parents may pre-register their child for membership and the Youth Fest at www.FranklinTwp.RecDesk.com

“It is humbling to see our hopes and dreams come to fruition with the opening of our Youth Center,” Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois (D-At Large) said in a press release. “This truly demonstrates that when we come together as a community, anything is possible”

“We’re thrilled to open the doors of our Youth Center to ensure long-lasting opportunities and success for our future leaders,” Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said in the release. “With this major accomplishment, Franklin is well-positioned to transform the lives of our youth today and beyond.”



