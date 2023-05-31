Franklin Township Warrior Education Foundation Sets Golf Outing Fundraiser

SSP Architects will be co-hosting the Franklin Township Warrior Education Foundation 3rd Annual Golf Outing on June 26 at Heron Glen Golf Club in Ringoes.

Golfer check-in begins at noon when golfers will pick up their lunch boxes. The shotgun start begins at 1 p.m., with an awards dinner and BBQ at 5:30 p.m.

The event is the primary source of funding for the organization’s grants to teachers in the township, which provide Franklin Township students with additional learning opportunities.

Registration is available for golf or dinner alone on the FTWEF website.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

The day will also feature prizes, contests, and a 50/50 raffle.

FTWEF grants help students experience real-life professional producing and directing to complement the high school’s Aspects of Video CTE programs, meet the leaders of the NJ ACLU to learn how to make a difference in the community, and have the tools to become more competitive in the Junior Classic League competitions.

The grants also provide Franklin Township Public School students with pilot programs geared toward increasing reading and writing, creating quiet reading nooks, school-wide book clubs, battle of the books, and having guest authors discuss their writing process.

The grants allowed English language learners to be able to purchase diverse books which reflect their unique culture and experiences at the book fair, and provide STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) students with outdoor classrooms, gardening clubs, creating a Sustainable Jersey Juniors School Courtyard, a take-home STEM project, and using technology with real-life business applications.

Social-Emotional needs were addressed with the grants through an outdoor classroom, a calming corner to help students self-regulate, and a stress and fidget sensory area. An inclusive life science lab was created for our autistic students at Elizabeth Avenue School. Diversity nights were planned, materials were purchased, and family engagement nights were planned to share cultures and celebrate diversity.

All of these pilot programs were funded via the FTWEF $500 Teacher Grants. Teachers apply once a year, and if accepted they will be given a grant of up to $500. All of the funds raised through events such as the annual Golf Outing are donated.

The Franklin Township Warrior Education Foundation (FTWEF), a not-for-profit corporation, was founded in 2019 by a group of parents, former educators, representatives of the Franklin Township Education Association, Franklin Township Administrative Supervisor Association, Franklin Township public school administration, and the Board of Education who were interested in enriching education in the district by providing additional resources to support innovative and inspiring programs.

While the FTWEF works closely with the Board of Education and District administration, it is a separate, financially independent 501(c)(3) organization. Members donate their time.









