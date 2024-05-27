Franklin Township Warrior Education Foundation Golf Fundraiser Set

SSP Architects and FirstBank announce the 4th annual “Tee Up for Teachers” golf outing, hosted at the Heron Glen Golf Course in Ringoes on June 24.

This event, organized to benefit the Franklin Township Warrior Education Foundation (FTWEF), aims to provide vital grants to educators of Franklin Township Public School District, fostering innovative educational programs beyond traditional budget constraints.

Reflecting on the event’s significance, Dr. John Ravally, Superintendent of FTPS, said, “The ‘Tee Up for Teachers’ initiative underscores our community’s commitment to nurturing educational innovation. Last year, we awarded over $10,000 in grants, spanning various educational domains from STEM to the arts, literacy, and beyond. This generosity directly fuels the transformative work of our teachers, enriching the educational landscape of Franklin Township.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals seeking to showcase their support and gain exposure. For donations or sponsorship inquiries, contact Linda Darby, Golf Committee Chair, at ftwarrioref@gmail.com.

“Golfers and supporters alike can be assured that their generosity directly impacts Franklin Township’s educators and students,” said Linda Darby, Golf Chair. “Together, we cultivate an environment where every student can thrive. Join us on June 24th at Heron Glen Golf Course for a day of golf, generosity, and gratitude as we unite to empower the educators shaping Franklin Township’s future.”

For more information on “Tee Up for Teachers” and event updates, visit ftwarrioref.com.

The Franklin Township Warrior Education Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.





