Franklin Township Represented On Statewide Power List

Pat Colligan Patrick Murray

Two people with links to the township are included in the 2023 edition of InsiderNJ’s Insider 100 Policymakers list.

InsiderNJ “is a nonpartisan website dedicated to political news in the state of New Jersey,” according to its web site. “InsiderNJ is committed to giving serious political players a fair hearing and an interactive and dynamic forum for ideas, discussion and political intelligence.”

Franklin Township Police Det. Patrick Colligan, head of the state Police Benevolent Association, and Patrick Murray, head of the Monmouth University Polling Institute were named on the list.

Colligan ranked No. 40, while Murray ranked No. 42.

Colligan “is an in-the-trenches trained expert on public pensions and benefits, and provides critical overarching insights to power players into police reform issues at a critical time in law enforcement history,” the publication wrote.

Murray, the publication wrote, “built his seaside operation into one of the country’s most-discussed and respected polling institutions. You know how you know he’s good? He makes squirm those same people who were comfortable sitting on their hands during the 2021 storming of the Capitol.”





