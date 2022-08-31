Franklin Township Police Log

August 21, 2022 – August 27, 2022

08/21/2022

A 32-year-old Long Branch man was arrested for obstructing the administration of law, hindering apprehension, defiant trespassing, and resisting arrest during a suspicious person investigation at a business located on Somerset Street. He was transported to Somerset County Jail.

A 39-year-old Somerset man was issued a summons for disorderly conduct after using fireworks in a reckless manner. The fireworks caused a brush fire in the area of Wykoff Place during the early evening hours. The fire was extinguished by a local fire company without incident or injury.

08/23/2022

A Plainfield resident reported the theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked on Hamilton St. during the afternoon of 08/21/22. The suspect(s) is unknown. The part was valued at $1,150.00.

A 26-year-old North Brunswick resident was arrested for a $2,500 outstanding warrant out of Hillside during a motor vehicle stop, and was later transported to Somerset County Jail, Somerville.

A Somerset resident was the victim of gift card scam. The male and female suspect convinced the victim to provide them with $760 worth of gift card numbers over the phone as a condition of being provided a loan. NOTE: Whenever someone demands to be paid with a gift card, that’s a scam. Gift cards are for gifts, not for payments. If someone convinced you to give them the numbers on a gift card or send them a photo, hang onto the card and your receipt, and report it to the card issuer right away. Please refer to the Federal Trade Commission’s website for more consumer advice on gift card scams.

A Somerset resident reported the theft of a delivered package from his porch in the area of Reler Lane. The suspect is believed to be an Asian female. The contents of the package were valued at $29.

08/24/2022

A 20-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for a $1,000 outstanding warrant out of North Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop, and was released after posting bail.

08/25/2022

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief to her vehicle during the overnight hours while it was parked in the area of Barron Circle. Three of her windows were shattered by an unknown suspect(s). The damage was estimated to be $600.

A Somerset resident reported a burglary to her unlocked vehicle during the overnight hours while it was parked in the area of Steuben Drive. The unknown suspect(s) stole a wallet containing identification, credit cards and $10 cash.

A vehicle stolen from an outside jurisdiction was recovered at a business located on Cedar Grove Lane. The vehicle was unoccupied, and the suspect(s) are unknown.

A 36-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle check on DeMott Lane. She was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

08/26/2022

A Somerset resident reported the theft of his license plate by an unknown suspect(s). The theft occurred on Camner Avenue on 08/24/22.

08/27/2022

An Edison resident reported the theft of jewelry from his hotel room located on Davidson Avenue. The unknown suspect(s) stole $1,000 worth of jewelry while the room was unoccupied.



