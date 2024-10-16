Franklin Township Police Log: September 1-September 30, 2024

09/01/24

A 35-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by North Brunswick PD. Franklin Township Police took custody of him and he was transported to Somerset County Jail.

09/02/24

A Mount Vernon, NY resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the early morning hours in the area of Randolph Rd. The suspect, who was later identified, damaged the victim’s passenger side door with a bat. The approximate value for the damaged door is $1,000. Surveillance cameras captured the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Home St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vacant property and rummaged through the residence. Nothing of value was taken and the residence was secured.

09/03/24

A 67-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Runyon Ave. He was processed and released on a summons.

A Watchung resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 09/1/24 and 9/3/24 in the area of Campus Dr. The victim observed his front passenger side tire punctured. The damaged tire appeared to be punctured by an unknown sharp object. The suspect(s) is unknown. The approximate value for a replacement tire is $150.00.

A 47-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested after burglarizing a vehicle in the area of Hamilton St. The man also had multiple open warrants out of multiple jurisdictions. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the afternoon hours in the area of Prospect St. The unknown suspect(s) threw a brick at the victim’s front glass door causing the window to shatter. The approximate value for a replacement is $300.00.

A North Brunswick resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Rt. 27. The vehicle was left unsecured with the keys inside while waiting to be cleaned. An unknown tall Black male wearing a gray shirt, black jeans, and a surgical mask entered the vehicle and fled northbound on Rt. 27. The vehicle was valued at $50,000.00 and entered stolen into a national database.

09/04/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Rachel Ct. The vehicle was left unsecured with the keys inside. The vehicle was valued at $10,000.00 and entered stolen into a national database. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A 43-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for shoplifting at a business located on Easton Ave. She was processed and released on a summons.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A Black male suspect exited the store without paying for $50.00 worth of detergent. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

09/05/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the evening hours in the area of Hooper St. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package from the victim’s porch. The contents were valued at $200.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Timberhill Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

09/06/24

A 24-year-old Somerset man was arrested after turning himself in on an open warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and released after posting bail.

A Somerset resident was a victim of theft by deception. The victim received a call from an unknown male posing as an employee from his banking institution. After confirming his information with the unknown suspect, the victim received a notification of a $15,000.00 transfer to another account. The victim immediately realized he was being scammed. The suspect is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

09/07/24

A 23-year-old Somerset resident was arrested during a motor vehicle stop for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black female suspect and an unknown Black male suspect exited the store without paying for $107.00 worth of cleaning products. The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours. Two unknown male suspects entered the establishment and stole six Apple cellphones from the display holders. The approximate value of loss was $6,889.94. The suspects fled in a white Toyota minivan in an unknown direction.

09/08/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Webster Rd. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s carriage clock, which was in the rear den of his residence. The victim was unsure of who may have taken the clock due to having multiple people in his residence during an estate sale. The suspect(s) is unknown. The clock’s estimated value is $3,000.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of identity theft. The victim checked her bank account and observed two unauthorized charges on her account. The total value of both charges was $351.57. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a theft between 08/20/24 and 09/08/24. An employee discovered four anniversary store flags and a tripod stolen. The approximate value of the flags and tripod was $1,900.00. The suspect(s) is unknown.

09/09/24

A Falls Church, VA resident was the victim of a burglary between 09/08/24 and 09/09/24 in the area of Atrium Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle by smashing the rear passenger window with an unknown object. The suspect stole clothing items that were in a suitcase located in the rear of the vehicle. The loss was valued at approximately $1,850.00.

A Montgomery Village, MD resident was the victim of a burglary between 09/08/24 and 09/09/24 in the area of Atrium Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle by smashing the rear passenger window with an unknown object. There was nothing taken out of the vehicle. The approximate value for the damaged window is $500.00. The investigation is ongoing.

A Dillsburg, PA resident was the victim of a burglary between 09/08/24 and 09/09/24 in the area of Atrium Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle by smashing the rear passenger window with an unknown object. Various items valued at $2,461.00 were stolen out of the vehicle. The repair for the damaged window was estimated at $500.00.

A Goshen, NJ resident was the victim of a burglary during the early morning hours in the area of Atrium Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle by smashing the rear passenger window with an unknown object. Clothing items valued at $1,850.00 were stolen out of the vehicle.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown Black female exited the business without paying for merchandise valued at $48.70. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception. The victim willingly replied to a message on his Facebook account that advertised items for sale. The suspect requested a $2,500.00 down payment in order to hold the item the victim was interested in. Once the money was paid the victim realized they were being scammed and was unable to stop the payment.

A Somerset resident was the victim of illegal dumping during the afternoon hours in the area of Veronica Ave. The victim observed miscellaneous furniture dumped on the side of his property. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting. An unknown Hispanic female suspect exited the store without paying for $194.05 worth of make-up and hygiene products.

The Franklin Township Police recovered a stolen motorcycle in the area of Hamilton St. while conducting a security check. The motorcycle had no observable damage and had a missing battery. The reporting jurisdiction was notified. The suspect(s) is unknown.

09/10/24

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of illegal dumping during the morning hours. An employee observed multiple non-recyclable items in the recycling dumpster. The suspect was identified through some of the items thrown in the recycling dumpster. The investigation is on-going.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 08/20/24 and 09/10/24 in the area of Tamarack Rd. The unknown suspect(s) gained entry into a detached shed, which was unlocked, and stole multiple tools valued at $1,380.00.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown white female suspect exited the store without paying for $80.00 worth of diapers.

09/11/24

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a burglary, theft, and criminal mischief during the early morning hours. The unknown suspects entered the establishment by smashing the front window with a crowbar. Multiple pharmaceutical products were stolen. Surveillance footage captured the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

09/12/24

The Franklin Township Police recovered a stolen John Deere loader in the area of Campus Dr. while responding to an unwanted person call. The loader had no observable damage and had no transit plates affixed to it. The reporting jurisdiction was notified. A 47-year-old Somerset man was arrested for receiving stolen property. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A 54-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia during an unwanted person investigation at a local hotel. He was processed and released on a summons.

09/13/24

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black male suspect exited the store without paying for $26.94 worth of food items. The suspect fled the area on a bike in an unknown direction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief during the evening hours in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle by smashing the front passenger window with a rock. There was nothing taken out of the vehicle. The repair for the damaged window was valued at $400.00.

09/14/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 09/13/24 and 09/14/24 in the area of North Lawrence Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

09/15/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 09/13/24 and 09/14/24. in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s residence through an unknown entry point. The suspect stole multiple pieces of jewelry valued at $6,699.00.

A South Lake, TX resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Atrium Dr. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s hotel room and stole $900.00.

09/16/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motorcycle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Hempstead Dr. The motorcycle was parked in a marked parking stall, and the victim had the keys in his possession. The motorcycle was valued at $7,000.00 and entered stolen into a national database. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A female suspect exited the store without paying for $32.00 worth of food items. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

09/17/24

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of shoplifting during the afternoon hours. Three unknown male suspects exited the store without paying for $30.00 worth of food items. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

A 61-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for being a fugitive from justice during a joint investigation with the New York State Police and the Franklin Township Police Department. She was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft during the morning hours in the area of Shepherd St. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package. The package contained clothing valued at $50.00.

09/18/24

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black male suspect exited the store without paying for $300.00 worth of energy drinks. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

09/19/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary, criminal mischief and theft between 09/18/24 and 09/19/24 in the area of Susan Dr. The unknown suspect(s) gained entry to the residence by breaking the rear door. The suspect(s) stole various pieces of jewelry and precious metals valued at approximately $26,800.00. The investigation is ongoing.

The Franklin Township Police responded to an illegal dumping complaint in the area of Hamilton St. A concerned citizen observed a male dumping multiple clothing articles and debris on the roadway. The suspect is unknown. The items were cleaned up.

A 49-year-old Somerset man was arrested for shoplifting and possession of CDS during a shoplifting investigation. Wells was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

09/20/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary, criminal mischief and theft between 09/15/24 and 09/20/24 in the area of Coppermine Rd. The unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the residence via unknown means. There were no signs of forced entry. The suspect(s) stole assorted coins, and a shotgun valued at approximately $400.00. The investigation is ongoing.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black male suspect exited the store without paying for $380.00 worth of energy drinks. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft and burglary during the afternoon hours in the area of Rt. 27. The victim exited a bank after withdrawing $1,300.00 from the ATM. The victim struggled to get his vehicle started. An unknown woman approached the victim and offered assistance. As the victim opened the hood of his car, he observed the unknown woman get into a white SUV. The victim then observed his $1,300.00 missing from the passenger seat.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black male suspect exited the store without paying for $103.98 worth of alcohol. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

A 25-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for defiant trespassing during a disturbance investigation at a local hotel. She was processed and released on a summons.

09/21/20

A 49-year-old Port Reading woman was arrested for DWI, obstruction and resisting arrest during a disturbance complaint at a business located on Somerset St. She was processed and released on a summons.

A 35-year-old Somerset man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Middlesex County during a motor vehicle stop on Mark St. He was processed and transported to the Middlesex County Workhouse.

A Toms River resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft between 09/20/24 and 09/21/24 in the area of Davidson Ave. The vehicle was secured, and the victim had his keys. The vehicle was valued at $80,000.00 and entered stolen into a national database. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A 45-year-old Somerset woman was arrested by North Brunswick PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of her, and she was released after posting bail.

09/22/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Crabapple Ln. The victim left his bicycle resting on a guardrail near his residence. An unknown suspect(s) stole the bike, which was valued at $250.00.

09/23/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the early morning hours in the area of Bloomfield Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s front license plate that was affixed to her vehicle. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a fraud. The victim responded to an online advertisement for cheap airline tickets. After purchasing an airline ticket using gift cards the victim realized he never received a confirmation number. The company never responded back to his inquires and the victim believes he was defrauded out of $210.00.

09/24/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary to auto and theft during the afternoon hours in the area of JFK Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unsecured vehicle and stole a black Coach bag that contained personal documents and $160.00. There was no damage to the vehicle. The victim contacted the credit bureaus to monitor her accounts.

09/25/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 09/20/24 and 09/25/24 in the area of Lake Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole a bucket filled with gardening tools, which was behind a screen door attached to the residence in the backyard. The approximate value of the stolen items was $30.00.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting and theft during the evening hours. A Black male suspect exited the store without paying for $37.00 worth of food. The suspect then proceeded to his parked vehicle, which was being fueled as he was inside the business. The suspect fled the area at a high rate of speed without paying for $47.00 worth of fuel.

09/26/24

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A male suspect exited the store without paying for $15.00 worth of wipes. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

A 22-year-old Somerset man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Edison, NJ. He was processed and turned over to Edison PD.

09/27/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary to auto and theft during the early morning hours in the area of Edward Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unsecured vehicle and stole $500.00 out of the glove compartment. There was no damage to the vehicle.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft between 09/26/24 and 09/27/24 in the area of Edward Dr. The vehicle was left unsecured, and the victim believes he left a spare key in the arm rest. The vehicle was valued at $15,000.00 and entered stolen into a national database. The suspect(s) is unknown.

09/28/24

A 51-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Piscataway during a motor stop. He was processed and turned over to Piscataway PD.

09/29/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the morning hours in the area of Buttonwood Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package off of the victim’s porch. The package contained a pair of sneakers valued at $143.00.

09/30/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the evening hours in the area of Prospect St. The victim observed a Black female suspect damaging his driver’s side mirror and fleeing in an unknown direction. The approximate value for a replacement mirror is $50.00.



