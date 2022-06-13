Franklin Township Police Log: June 5-11, 2022

Submitted by the Franklin Township Police Department.

06/05/2022

A 38-year-old Queens, NY man was arrested for suspicion of DWI during a motor crash investigation. He was later released on his own recognizance.

06/06/2022

A Princeton resident reported a burglary to her unlocked vehicle when it was parked outside of a RT 27 business on 05/28/2022 during the afternoon hours. Various credit cards and $1000.00 cash was taken from the vehicle. The suspect is unknown.

A 51-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for shoplifting, obstruction, and disorderly conduct at a business located on Hamilton St. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

A 51-year-old Somerset man was arrested for $1000.00 outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

06/08/2022

A business on Easton Ave. reported criminal mischief to one of their windows by an unknown suspect. The act occurred during the overnight hours.

A business on Rt. 27 reported the theft of $865.00 worth of cooking oil from a tank located behind the business. A lock and seal on the tank were also damaged. Suspect(s) are unknown at time of report, and it is unknown when the act occurred.

A Somerset, NJ resident reported criminal mischief to her vehicle. The doors to her vehicle were scratched by an unknown suspect in the area of Parkside St.

A 20-year-old Somerset man was arrested and charged with theft. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

A Somerset resident reported the attempted theft of her motor vehicle from the area of Renoir Way. Five Black males were unsuccessful and fled the area in a vehicle that was later determined to be stolen.

06/09/2022

A Somerset business located on Easton Ave. was burglarized during the overnight hours. A door was damaged and cough syrup was stolen. Suspect was unknown at time of report.

A Somerset business located on Somerset St. reported a shoplifting by a Black female who was identified. The suspect stole $31.00 worth of ice and fled the store prior to police arrival. The manager was advised of complaint signing procedures.

A Somerset resident reported a burglary to their home located in the area of Barker Rd. during daytime hours. Doors were damaged with burglary tools, but it did not appear anything was taken from the residence. Suspect is described as a Hispanic male.

06/10/2022

A Somerset business located on Hamilton St. reported a shoplifting of miscellaneous items valued at $117.00. The Black male suspect fled the store on a bicycle prior to police arrival.

A Somerset resident reported the theft of a package from her doorstep located on North Dover Ave. during the afternoon hours. The suspect was captured on ring and appeared to be a Black or Hispanic male who fled the scene on a bicycle. The item was valued at $19.00.

06/11/2022

A Somerset resident reported the theft of a flowerpot located outside her residence on Amethyst Way during the morning hours. The suspect was described as white or Hispanic. The pot was valued at $20.00.

A Somerset resident reported the theft of her trash cans from her Winston Dr. residence. The cans are valued at $180.00. The suspect(s) are unknown.

A Somerset resident reported the theft of his motor vehicle from a gas station located on Easton Ave. during the early evening. Two Black males entered the car while it was running and fled the location. $1500.00 worth of property was inside the vehicle.



