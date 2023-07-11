Franklin Township Police Blotter for July 2 To July 8, 2023

07/02/2023

A 34-year-old Newark man was arrested by the New Jersey State Police for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of the defendant and transported him to Somerset County Jail after processing.

A Fredericksburg, VA resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours at a local hotel. The unknown suspect(s) smashed the driver’s side window and stole $2.00 in loose change from the victim’s vehicle. The window repair was estimated to cost $300.00.

An Allentown, PA resident was the victim of an auto theft during the overnight hours at a local hotel. The vehicle was later recovered in an outside jurisdiction. The suspect(s) is unknown. Shattered glass was left behind in the parking stall where the vehicle was stolen.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Churchill Ave. The unknown suspect(s) smashed the victim’s rear windshield on his vehicle with an unknown object. The damage was estimated at $250.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours in the area of Pear Tree Ln. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s bike, valued at $300.00, from the victim’s front lawn.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of fraudulent activity during the evening hours. A suspect, described as a black male, utilized a $100.00 counterfeit bill to purchase a scratch off.

07/03/2023

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the evening of 07/02/23 in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the victim’s apartment and stole property valued at $2,085.00.

A North Brunswick, NJ resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours while at a business located on Rt. 27. The suspect, described as a white male, loaded the victim’s bicycle into a pick-up and fled the area. The bike, valued at $350.00, was left unsecured outside the business while the victim was inside.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting on 07/02/23 during the evening hours. The suspects, described as two black males, utilized suspicious activity to commit a purchase scam with gift cards. The loss to the business was valued at $3,557.00.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting on 07/02/23 during the evening hours. The suspects, described as two black males and one black female, committed fraudulent gift card purchases, and stole fireworks. The total loss to the business was valued at $2,739.00.

07/04/23

A Somerset resident was the victim of an auto theft between 06/26/23 and 07/04/23 in the area of Franklin Blvd. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Patrol canvassed the area and located the unoccupied vehicle. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the late afternoon hours. The suspects, described as four black males, exited the business without paying for snacks and drinks. Once confronted by an employee, two of the suspects returned some of the merchandise before fleeing the area. The total loss was valued at $50.00.

07/05/23

A 47-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of an outside jurisdiction. The defendant was processed and released on her own recognizance.

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraudulent activity between 06/30/23 and 07/05/23. The victim was contact via phone by an unknown suspect representing himself as a bank employee. The suspect convinced the victim to transfer $5,260.00 into a Bitcoin account after telling the victim his bank account was compromised.

A business located on Veronica Ave. was the victim of a burglary between 06/26/23 and 07/05/23. The unknown suspect(s) entered a company vehicle and stole the EZ Pass. The suspect(s) accumulated approximately $500.00 in tolls utilizing the stolen EZ Pass.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. The suspects, described as 2 juvenile males and one juvenile female, went to an aisle, and fled the store without paying for $100.00 worth of chips.

07/06/2023

A 27-year-old Somerset man was arrested by North Brunswick PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of the defendant and transported him to Somerset County Jail after processing.

07/07/2023

A company from Toms River was the victim of criminal mischief and theft in the area of Somerset St. between 05/01/23 and 07/07/23. The unknown suspect(s) punctured a hole in an oil tank behind a restaurant to siphon oil out. It is unknown how much oil was removed. The cost to replace the tank is estimated to be $1,200.00.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. The suspects, described as two black females, fled the business without paying for $366.00 worth of beauty products.

A Ringoes resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the morning hours in the area of Randolph Rd. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s vehicle door. The damage was estimated at $200.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraudulent activity on 07/06/23. The unknown suspect threatened to cut the victim’s power after representing himself as a PSE&G employee during a phone call. The suspect advised the victim to give him the serial numbers off of gift cards to avoid her power being shut off. The victim was scammed out of $200.00.

07/08/2023

A 35-year-old New Brunswick resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of New Brunswick, NJ during a motor vehicle stop. The defendant was processed and released after posting bail.

A Middlesex resident was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours in the area of Rodney Ave. The unknown suspect(s) cut the victim’s catalytic converter from his vehicle resulting in a $600.00 repair.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours in the area of Vassar St. The unknown suspect(s) cut the victim’s catalytic converter from his vehicle resulting in a $700.00 repair.





