Franklin Township Police Blotter: Dec. 3-8, 2023

12/03/2023

Somerset residents were the victim of a burglary during the afternoon/evening hours on 12/02/23 in the area of Liberty Ln. The unknown suspect(s) entered the residence when it was unoccupied and stole jewelry valued at $30,000.00 and sneakers valued at $500.00. There were no signs of forced entry to the residence.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of theft of services on 11/25/23. The suspect(s) ordered $78.00 worth of food and once it was delivered, they cancelled the transaction on their credit card. The food was delivered to a Somerset, NJ address.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours of 11/30/23 into 12/01/23 in the area of Pine Grove Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole her wallet which contained multiple credit/debit cards and a driver’s license. The victim’s debit card was later used for Uber rides. There was no evidence of forced entry into the vehicle.

12/04/2023

A Monmouth Junction resident was the victim of a fraud on 11/29/23 at a local bank. While at a local bank ATM the victim was approached by a Black male who asked for help cashing a money order. The victim provided the suspect with $800.00 in exchange for the money order valued at the same. The money order was unable to be cashed by the victim due to it being fraudulent. The name on the money order was listed as “Brandon Moore.”

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of theft of services during the afternoon hours. A black female refused to pay the business after she was dissatisfied with how her hair was done. The suspect left the business without paying for the $90.00 salon service.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours of 11/29/23 into 11/30/23 in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) dumped milk on the victim’s vehicle.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. Two black males were observed on surveillance placing items in their backpacks and exiting the store without paying. The stolen merchandise was valued at $28.00.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A Hispanic male placed merchandise in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying. An employee confronted the suspect outside of the store and he fled leaving the merchandise valued at $440.00 behind.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A Hispanic male placed merchandise in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying. An employee confronted the suspect outside of the store and he fled leaving the merchandise valued at $263.00 behind.

12/05/2023

A business located on Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of theft by deception. The unknown suspect called the business and represented himself as a PSE&G employee. He advised the employee that the power would be shut off if a payment of $1,000.00 wasn’t made. The employee paid the suspect in gift cards.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 11/23/23 and 12/05/23 in the area of Woodfield Ct. The unknown suspect(s) broke a screen to window outside of the residence. It appeared the suspect(s) attempted to gain entry, but the window was locked. The damage to the screen was valued at $50.00.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A white male and white female exited the store without paying $1,625.00 worth of merchandise. An employee confronted the suspects outside of the store and they fled leaving the merchandise behind.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 12/01/23 and 12/05/23 in the area of Kingsberry Dr. The unknown suspect(s) damaged a rear slider in a possible attempt to gain entry into the residence. The damage to the door was estimated to cost $200.00.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A Black male was observed by an employee placing items in his backpack. He left the business without paying and fled on a bicycle. The stolen merchandise was valued at $30.00.

A 31-year-old Bound Brook man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction during a suspicious activity call. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft at a local hotel during the evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole a scooter from outside of her hotel room. The property was valued at $300.00.

12/06/2023

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A Black male suspect placed a bottle of alcohol in his pants and attempted to walk out of the store. An employee confronted the suspect, and he fled leaving the alcohol behind. The alcohol was valued at $30.00.

A 59-year-old Somerset man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft by deception. A male suspect named “Todd” called the victim and advised her that she won $1,000.00. In order to receive her prize, the victim was told she needed to purchase two Visa gift cards valued at a total of $1,000.00. She relayed the numbers to the suspect, and he disconnected his phone.

12/07/2023

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A Hispanic male exited the store without paying for a case of energy drinks and fled on a bicycle. The merchandise was valued at $52.00.

An Edison resident was the victim of a theft while shopping at a business located on Elizabeth Ave. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s phone out of her purse while it was briefly left unattended in a shopping cart. A replacement phone was valued at $1,000.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Rachel Ct. The vehicle was later recovered a short distance away, unoccupied. Property was removed from the vehicle. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of counterfeiting on 12/02/23. An Asian male paid for food utilizing a fake $100.00 bill.

12/08/2023

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Easton Ave. Two of the victim’s vehicles were burglarized by an unknown suspect(s). Cannabis, Air Pods, and a lunch tote were stolen from the vehicles. The property was valued at $420.00. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Easton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole a birth certificate, social security card, and $40.00. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Easton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle but nothing of value was taken. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Easton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle but nothing of value was taken. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Easton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle but nothing of value was taken. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 12/07/23 in the area of Alerica Ln. Surveillance revealed a male on a bicycle approach the victim’s residence and stole three delivered packages off of the front porch. Two of the packages were valued at a total of $75.00. The value of the third package was unknown due to it being a gift.

A 34-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office during a dispute investigation. He was processed and turned over to the MCSO.





