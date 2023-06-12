Franklin Students Among Paul Robeson Youth Achievement Honorees

Seven Franklin Middle School students were among 20 area students honored for their achievements at the 32nd annual Paul Robeson Youth Achievement Awards, held at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

The event was sponsored by the College’s Paul Robeson Institute for Ethics, Leadership and Social Justice.

The National Council of Negro Women and RVCC initiated the Paul Robeson Youth Achievement Awards program to pay tribute to the outstanding attainments of students in Somerset and Hunterdon counties. The awards are named in honor of Paul Robeson, a Princeton native who grew up in Somerville and graduated from Somerville High School and Rutgers University. The awards are given in four areas in which Robeson excelled: Scholarship, the Arts, Community Service and Athletics, as well as special “Renaissance Awards” given to students who excel in a number of disciplines.

Franklin students honored were:

Paul Robeson Youth Middle School Art Achievement Award

Zoe Wilson: Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus

Henry Sandy: Franklin Middle School – SGS Campus

Paul Robeson Youth Middle School Athletic Achievement Award

Nazir Sanchez: Franklin Middle School – SGS Campus

Paul Robeson Youth Middle School Community Service Achievement Award

Kennedy Price: Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus

Paul Robeson Youth Middle School Scholarship Achievement Award

Kenza Kpamegan: Franklin Middle School – SGS Campus

Paul Robeson Youth Middle School Renaissance Award

Haleigha Jones: Franklin Middle School – SGS Campus

Evelyn Field Visionary Award – Middle School

Natalia Owusu: Franklin Middle School – SGS Campus

The evening featured a keynote address by Monique Tawiah, owner of “The Monique Boutique,” a full-service public relations agency.

More than 70 students were nominated for awards by their school counselors, teachers, and administrators. A special committee of RVCC faculty and staff members selected the award recipients.





