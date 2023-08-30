Franklin Reporter Celebrates 10 Years

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate teamed up with the Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce on August 29 to celebrate the news organization’s 10th anniversary.

Held at the AVE residential complex on Pierce Street, the evening featured a number of desserts created by BAM Desserts of Easton Avenue, and Robyn DeMeglio, wife of Chamber president Nick DeMeglio.

The balloon arrangements were created by Posh Pretty Balloons of DeMott Lane.

Here’s some video of the evening, including a special song by FR&A Co-Publisher PJ Parker, accompanied on the piano by Justin Brown, who performed during the evening.

Here are a few scenes from the evening:







