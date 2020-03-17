Franklin Prosecutor Tapped By County Dems To Run For Surrogate

Township Prosecutor Tina Jalloh will be the Democratic Party’s standard-bearer for Somerset County Surrogate in November’s election.

Jalloh was part of a slate of nominees recently chosen by the Somerset County Democratic Committee, which conducted its annual convention online.

Also nominated were North Plainfield Councilman Doug Singleterry and former Hillsborough Councilman Paul Drake for the two Somerset County Freeholder seats up for grabs.

The County Surrogate “Probates wills: qualifies executors, administrators, and trustees and issues necessary documents for administering estates. As custodian of the funds belonging to minors’ estates, oversees the minors’ assets and expenditures until the minor reaches majority. Processes mental incompetencies and conservatorships and handles all adoptions of minors and adults,” according to the County web site.

Branchburg resident Frank Bruno is the sitting Surrogate, a position he has held since 2001.

Should Jalloh win, she would join two other township Democrats actively serving in elected county government: Freeholder Director Shanel Robinson and Somerset County Sheriff Darrin Russo. Republican Freeholder Brian Levine, a former township Mayor, is up for re-election.

The county Democrats also threw their support behind the re-elections of U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Congressman Tom Malinowski (CD-7) and Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (CD-12).

Jalloh, chairwoman of the Somerset County Democratic Committee Black Caucus, is a partner at her law firm, Jalloh & Jalloh LLC, where she practices civil litigation, commercial and corporate transactions, wills and estate planning, as well as family law.

She is also the recipient of the 2019 Legal Services of New Jersey Equal Justice Award for her pro bono work in Surrogate Court and Family Court around the state.

“Tina Jalloh, Doug Singleterry and Paul Drake will represent the citizens of Somerset County with honor, and when sworn in next year will represent a complete change in how our county is governed,” Peg Schaffer, Somerset County Democratic chair, said in a press release. “Canceling the in-person convention was the right choice for Somerset County. The remote convention worked well as an alternative and we believe that we have found the three best candidates to run in 2020.”



