Franklin Middle School – SGS Campus Celebrates Black History Month With Cultural Program
Singing, dancing and mentions of impactful African-Americans highlighted the annual Black History Month celebration at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus.
Participating in the event were the various performing arts groups in the school, including orchestras, bands, choirs and dance troupes.
There were also soloists in song, dance, and spoken word presentation.
Cherilyn Strand, a dance teacher who was one of the principal directors, said the theme of the program was “uplifting black women in America as well as other contributions African-Americans made to society.”
She said more than 200 students were in the program.
Putting the program together was a collaboration between the students and faculty who participated, Strand said.
“I collaborated with the dance students, we decided what they would do,” she said.
“I think it’s good for the students to see their friends and peers perform, as well as celebrate African-Americans and what they’ve done” Strand said.
Following are some scenes from the program: