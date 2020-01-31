Franklin Middle School Presents ‘Grease’
The Franklin Middle School players are presenting the musical “Grease” at the Sampson G. Smith campus for two weekends in January and February.
The show looks at high school life in the 1950s through the experiences of two main characters, the “greaser” Danny and the wholesome exchange student, Sandy.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. on January 31 and February 1, 7 and 8, and 2 p.m. on February 2 and 9.
Tickets are $8 each and can be ordered here.
Here are a few scenes from the show, courtesy of Franklin Middle School: