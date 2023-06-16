Franklin High School Seniors Party The Night Away At Their Prom

The Franklin High School Class of 2023 held one last party as a class on June 15 during their Senior Prom at the Princeton Weston Hotel.

The students, dressed in their finery, sipped mocktails in the Forrestal Ballroom as attendants circulated with trays of hors d’oeuvres and a DJ exhorted them to hit the dance floor.

Dancing continued before and after a buffet dinner featuring chicken parmigiana, penne, beef and vegetables, followed later by selections at two ice cream bars.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live streamed from the event:

Here are some scenes from the night:







Your Thoughts

