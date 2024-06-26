Franklin High School Graduates Told To Never Stop Learning

VALEDICTORIAN – Raghav Paladugu, the Franklin High School Class of 2024 Valedictorian, speaks to his classmates during the June 20 graduation ceremony.

The more than 560 Franklin High School graduates were told by their Valedictorian to “embrace every opportunity to learn” at their recent commencement ceremony, held outdoors at Warrior Stadium.

Class Valedictorian Raghav Paladugu, one of several speakers during the June 20 ceremony, told his fellow graduates that they should “ask questions, try new things, seek knowledge. Never stop learning and, most importantly, never be afraid to make mistakes or fail.”

“We have to take each stumble and failure as a step toward success,” he said. “Whether it’s taking a new hobby, diving into a subject we’re passionate about, or simply listening to others’ perspectives, let’s embrace the lifelong journey of learning.”

“Learning has no destination, since learning is a journey,” he said.

“We all have truly shown our ability to grow and to learn, despite any obstacles,” Paladugu said. “We started our high school careers with Covid. Our journey started rough, but we definitely did not lose out on any of the high school experience.”

“We have experienced countless moments that have shaped us,” he said. “We have seen our classmates excel at sports, break records and perform with incredible talent.”

Aryan Kutty, the class Salutatorian, said that all seniors will be remembered for something.

“From those who threw touchdowns on this very field, to those who made us laugh with their out-of-pocket jokes in class, to those who helped lost freshmen find their classes, each one of you made an impact that will be remembered,” he said.

Kutty told his classmates that they should appreciate the small things.

“While I wholeheartedly believe we are destined for remarkable accomplishments, I believe there is more in our future than Nobel Prizes, Grammys or Hollywood stars,” he said. “Life is not solely defined by these feats; it’s the lighter moments, the ones that often go unnoticed, that shape us.”

“Do something that makes you appreciate the smaller moments,” he said. “These moments will bring you the most joy and fulfillment in life.”

Class of 2024 President Ankitha Jagadeesh called her classmates “change-makers.”

“When I look around this stadium, I see change-makers,” she said. “Students of all backgrounds, races and ethnicities who unapologetically speak our minds and are ready to prove to the world that we are leaders.”

“There will be people who view us as less, and you know what? Let them doubt, let them talk, let them laugh, and let them watch you prove everyone wrong,” she said.

“Class, remember to push, day in and day out, not only for ourselves, but for the wonderful people waiting for us at home,” she said. “I am ecstatic to see how we will all change into blossoming young adults and achieve the goals we set for ourselves at the beginning of this journey.”

“We are the class of firsts,” she said. “Students, carry on our legacy by continuing to do things that have never been done before in all of your future endeavors.”

FHS Principal Nicholas Solomon told the graduates that they are now part of the Warrior fraternity/sorority.

“Our Warrior fraternity and sorority is something strong and special,” he said.

“Class of ’24, here’s the truth: Just like thousands of Franklin graduates before you, you’re sitting next to future doctors, nurses, teachers, principals, lawyers, entrepreneurs, scientists, movie stars, professional athletes, great fathers, great mothers, and great citizens,” he said.

“I know this because I see the evidence every day on social media, where Franklin alumni are doing amazing things,” he said.

Solomon gave the graduates four pieces of advice: Be a true friend, see things through, be captain of your soul, and be a bridge-builder.

“Know that you are never alone because you are part of this magnificent Franklin High School fraternity/sorority,” he said. “We are here for you, we will support you.”

During the ceremony, the Franklin High School Junior reserve Officer Training Corps Warrior Battalion presented the colors; the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Student Government Association President Anaria Buchhan; the National Anthem was sung by Teya Wright, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, was sung by Gabriella Stewart.

