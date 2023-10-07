Franklin High School Football, Fall Cheer And Marching Band Seniors Honored
Franklin High School’s football, Fall cheerleading and marching band seniors were honored before and during the October 6 football game against Sayreville.
The students were introduced with their escorts, and were given mementos of their time at FHS.
Those honored were:
Football
- Warren Bell
- Alberto Martinez III
- Elijah Hughes
- Patrick Kanu
- Kenyon James
- Aairon Johnson
- Sean Estevez
- Xavier Henderson
- Jordan Mingledolph
- Joseph Nwachukwu
- Khalil Byrom
- Oviel Peralta-Vazquez
- TyJhir Williams
Fall Cheerleading
- Captain Sabria Drew
- Angelena Ramroop
- Saniyah Cullen
- Faith Gibson
- Katelynn Santana
- Jayden Freiberg
- Captain Karina Mistry
- Captain Ankitha Jagadeesh
- Captain Reanna Odeh
Marching Band
- Londyn Adams
- Jude Calope
- Mayra Diaz
- Adani Nunez
- Daniel Quisbert
- Adam Reitemeyer
- Jason Reitemeyer
- Mya Reynolds
- HameedaSarpong
- Joseph Villuri
- John Ward
- Amaya Webb
Here are some scenes from the evening: