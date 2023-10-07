Quantcast

Franklin High School Football, Fall Cheer And Marching Band Seniors Honored

Added by Bill Bowman on October 7, 2023.
Franklin High School’s football, Fall cheerleading and marching band seniors were honored before and during the October 6 football game against Sayreville.

The students were introduced with their escorts, and were given mementos of their time at FHS.

Those honored were:

Football

  • Warren Bell
  • Alberto Martinez III
  • Elijah Hughes
  • Patrick Kanu
  • Kenyon James
  • Aairon Johnson
  • Sean Estevez
  • Xavier Henderson
  • Jordan Mingledolph
  • Joseph Nwachukwu
  • Khalil Byrom
  • Oviel Peralta-Vazquez
  • TyJhir Williams

Fall Cheerleading

  • Captain Sabria Drew
  • Angelena Ramroop
  • Saniyah Cullen
  • Faith Gibson
  • Katelynn Santana
  • Jayden Freiberg
  • Captain Karina Mistry
  • Captain Ankitha Jagadeesh
  • Captain Reanna Odeh

Marching Band

  • Londyn Adams
  • Jude Calope
  • Mayra Diaz
  • Adani Nunez
  • Daniel Quisbert
  • Adam Reitemeyer
  • Jason Reitemeyer
  • Mya Reynolds
  • HameedaSarpong
  • Joseph Villuri
  • John Ward
  • Amaya Webb

Here are some scenes from the evening:



