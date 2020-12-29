Franklin Food Bank Receives $1,800 From Unity Bank

The Franklin Food Bank was one of 19 food pantries in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to receive donations from Unity Bank for the holiday season.

The Franklin Food Bank received $1,800, money that was donated by the bank and its employees, according to a press release.

“I am extremely proud of the generosity our employees continue to show in this important community service project, which seems to break donation records every year,” Unity Bank President and CEO James A. Hughes said in the release. “More than ever before, food pantries are vitally important to many families struggling to make ends meet. As a community bank, it is a privilege to be able to support those in need through these great organizations.”

In total, the bank and its employees raised $34,200 this year, as part of a special annual holiday community service project that was started more than 10 years ago.



