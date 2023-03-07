Franklin Day Organizers Looking For Sponsors, Vendors

Franklin Day returns to Colonial Park this year, and organizers are looking for corporate sponsors, food vendors and exhibitors.

The annual festival, which hasn’t been in the park for several years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. September 23 at the park’s Knob Hill Grove near Lot C.

More than 20,000 Franklin Township residents, local businesses and visitors from surrounding towns have attended throughout the years. Highlights include bands at the Main Stage, local talent on the Cultural Stage, food trucks, exhibitors from Franklin Township and neighboring communities and children’s activities.

For information on becoming a corporate sponsor, food vendor or exhibitor, please visit:www.FranklinTwpNJ.org/FranklinDay, email: franklin.day@franklinnj.gov or call 732-873-2500 x6428.



