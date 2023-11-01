Franklin Celebrates Halloween 2023

Goblins and ghouls and Taylor Swifts were spotted throughout the township in the days leading up to, and including, Halloween.

As has been the practice for the past number of years, “Trunk or Treats” events were held in multiple locations.

Celebrations were held by schools, by private businesses and by teh Township.

On October 28, the Township Recreation Department held its annual “Halloween on Hamilton” trunk or treat celebration.

There were games, music, dance contests and the perennial favorite, the Fun Bus.

Later that day, Leaf Haus, one of the township’s newest adult recreational cannabis dispensaries, held its firtst “Halloweed” party:

And on the actual day, October 31, Students at Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School donned their costumes and enjoyed a party in the crisp Autumn air. Costumes were awarded prizes for Best “Green” Costume (made out of recycled materials), Most Original/Creative Costume, Best Superhero Costume, and Best Duo or Group Costume. (Photos courtesy of TEECS).







