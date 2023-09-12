FR&A Video: Township Emergency Services Honor 9-11 Fallen

Members of the township’s various emergency services units gathered once again at St. Matthias Church on John F. Kennedy Boulevard September 11 to honor their comrades who were killed during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

During the observance, the names of each of the more than 300 firefighters, police officers and EMTs who were killed in the attacks were read off by firefighters.

Special attention was paid to John Collins, the township native who was a member of the FDNY.

Following the recital of the names in the church, the group moved outside to place a memorial wreath at a headstone installed in Collins’ honor.

Here is a video of the event’s highlights:

Here are some scenes from the observance:







