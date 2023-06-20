Quantcast

FR&A Video & Photos: Juneteenth Parade & Festival

Added by Bill Bowman on June 19, 2023.
Community Building, Featured

The second annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival – organized this year by the SC Juneteenth Committee Inc. – kicked off from Pine Grove Manor elementary school on June 17.

The parade made its way up Highland Avenue, then down a stretch of Hamilton Street before turning off at Matilda Avenue and into Naaman Williams Park for the festival.

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman was the parade’s Grand Marshal.

The FR&A live-streamed the parade:

The FR&A also live-streamed part of the festival speakers, including Rep. Watson Coleman:

Here’s an expanded photo gallery of the parade:



