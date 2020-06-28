FR&A Video: June 26 March For Justice

Marchers take their message from Middlebush Park to the Public Safety Building on June 26.

Close to 100 people gathered June 26 at Middlebush Park for a march for justice to the Public Safety Building on DeMott Lane.

The march was to honor people of color who have been killed by police.

Once at the Public Safety Building, which houses the Franklin Township Police Department, marchers dropped to one knee while the names of a number of police brutality victims were read aloud.

Here is the initial interview with the march’s organizers, Gabrielle Davis and Ashlynn Guions:

Continuing the peaceful Black Lives Matter movement….in Middlebush Park marching to Franklin Township Police Department to commemorate Black lives lost to police brutality Posted by The Franklin Reporter & Advocate on Friday, June 26, 2020

The march itself:

Here are some scenes from the event: