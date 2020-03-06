FR&A Sports: Lady Warriors Advance In State Sectionals

Senior Onoseta Ufuah goes in for a layup March 5 in the Lady Warriors’ state tournament game against Hunterdon Central.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team continued their winning ways over Hunterdon Central Regional March 5, defeating the Red Raiders 38-25 in the NJSIAA Sectional quarterfinals.

The win marks the third time this season the Lady Warriors have defeated Hunterdon Central.

Franklin lead 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, thanks to back-to-back treys by senior forward Onoseta Ufuah and senior guard Keona Schenck.

The Lady Warriors took a 20-12 lead with them into the locker room at halftime, expanding that to 27-19 at the end of the third frame.

Ufuah led all scorers with 20 points. Schenck and junior guard Kyierah Dempsey-Toney each scored six points.

Freshman guard Gissell Gamble scored four points, and senior guard Kennady Schenck scored two points.

The third-seeded Lady Warriors next face second-seed Bayonne High School at 1 p.m. March 7 at Bayonne in the tournament’s semi-finals.

Here are some scenes from the game: