FR&A Sports: Lady Warriors Advance In State Sectionals
The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team continued their winning ways over Hunterdon Central Regional March 5, defeating the Red Raiders 38-25 in the NJSIAA Sectional quarterfinals.
The win marks the third time this season the Lady Warriors have defeated Hunterdon Central.
Franklin lead 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, thanks to back-to-back treys by senior forward Onoseta Ufuah and senior guard Keona Schenck.
The Lady Warriors took a 20-12 lead with them into the locker room at halftime, expanding that to 27-19 at the end of the third frame.
Ufuah led all scorers with 20 points. Schenck and junior guard Kyierah Dempsey-Toney each scored six points.
Freshman guard Gissell Gamble scored four points, and senior guard Kennady Schenck scored two points.
The third-seeded Lady Warriors next face second-seed Bayonne High School at 1 p.m. March 7 at Bayonne in the tournament’s semi-finals.
Here are some scenes from the game: