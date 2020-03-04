FR&A Sports: FHS Warriors Basketball Teams Advance In State Tournament
The Franklin High School girls’ and boys’ basketball teams each won their first-round state tournament games March 3.
The boys defeated Edison 66-60, while the girls romped over Newark Eastside, 65-15.
On the boys’ side, senior guard Tracy Brown led his team with 21 points, while junior guard Joshua Kuroda-Grauer scored 11 points.
Senior forward Edward Turay scored nine points, junior forward Anthony Milligan scored eight points, sophomore guard Isaiah Cotton scored seven points, sophomore guard Anthony Edmundson scored six points, and freshman forward Cameron Snowden scored four points.
Next up for the boys, in the sectional quarterfinals, is Watchung Hills, who they meet March 5 at Watchung Hills.
The Lady Warriors, the defending girls’ Tournament of Champions champions, jumped all over the Lady Raiders early on, starting with a booming three-pointer from senior guard Keona Schenck in the game’s opening seconds.
The Lady Warriors ended the first quarter with a 28-0 lead. Newark didn’t score a point until the third quarter, during which they recorded 11 points. The Lady Raiders added another four points in teh game’s final frames.
Three Lady Warriors scored in the double-digits: senior guard Kennady Schenck with 14, senior forward Onoseta Ufuah with 12 and junior center Kyierah Dempsey-Toney with 11 points.
Keona Schenck finished with eight points, junior guard Morgan Jones contributed six points, freshman guards Alyssa Percorella and Gissell Gamble scored four points each and junior forward Erica Jackson, freshman guard Alexandra Hajdu-Nemeth and Viktoria Pitka each scored two points.
The Lady Warriors next meet Hunterdon Central at 5:30 p.m. March 5, at home in teh sectional quarterfinals.
Following are some scenes from the boys’ game:
Here are some scenes from the girls’ game: