FR&A Photo Gallery: Veterans’ Day Observed In The Township

VETERANS’ DAY OBSERVANCE – One of the many township veterans who attended the annual Veterans’ Day observance at the Municipal Complex on November 11.

The Township Council chamber and veterans Memorial Park in the municipal complex were once again the venues for the annual Veterans Day celebration on November 11.

Featured speakers during the ceremony were Army veteran Shirley Pietrucha, who was in the Women’s Army Corps’ Finance Corps, and former Township Councilman Anthony Mazzola, who was an Air Force medic.

The event was hosted by U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Steve Gillooly. Mayor Philip Kramer gave brief welcoming remarks. The Reporter’s PJ Parker sang the National Anthem.

On November 10, Canal Walk veterans were honored with a special dinner in the adult community’s club house.

The featured speaker was Mayor Kramer, who talked about how his experience as an Air Force pilot shaped his future.

First observed in 1919 as Armistice Day, and then in 1954 and afterword as Veterans’ Day, the observance has been traditionally officially held on November 11, except for a few years in the 1970s.

The Township’s observance also included ringing of the freedom Bell in Veterans Memorial Park by members of the Canal Walk Veterans Club.

The Franklin Reporter recorded the Township’s observance:

Here are some scenes from the Canal Walk dinner:

Here are some scenes from the Township’s observance:







