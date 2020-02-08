FR&A Photo Gallery: Lady Warriors Dominate Shabazz, 91-6

Freshman Gissell Gamble shoots during the Lady Warriors’ February 8 game against Malcolm X. Shabazz.

That one’s gonna leave a mark.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team wasted no time February 8 in showing their dominance over the visiting Malcolm X. Shabazz Bulldogs on their way to their ninth straight win, 91-6.

The Lady Warriors defense smothered the Bulldogs from the visitors’ first possession, giving up nothing and building a 35-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

That stifling defense on both ends of the court lasted through midway of the second quarter, when the Bulldogs were able to score a layup with about 4:33 left in the half.

The teams headed to the lockers with Franklin up, 71-2.

The Bulldogs were able to score once in the third quarter and once in the fourth quarter.

Senior Keona Schenck led all Franklin scorers with 23 points, including nine from outside the arc.

Freshman Gissell Gamble scored 18 points, including two treys.

Senior Onoseta Ufuah scored 12 points, also with two three-pointers.

Juniors Morgan Jones and Erica Jackson each contributed 10 points, with Jackson hitting two from downtown.

Junior Kyierah Dempsy-Toney scored seven points, Freshman Alexandra Hajdu-Nemeth scored six points, Freshman Alyssa Pecorella scored five points – including one trey – and Freshman Tarae Jackson contributed two points.

The Warriors face Ridge away on Feb. 11 and Gloucester Catholic at home on Feb. 13.

Following are some scenes from the game: