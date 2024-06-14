FR&A Photo Gallery: Franklin High School Seniors Party On At Senior Prom

ALL SMILES – Just three of the hundreds of prom-goers at the annual Franklin High School senior prom, held June 13 at the Westin Hotel in Princeton.

There was music. There was food. There was glam.

There was even the occasional squeal from two friends who had never seen each other prom’d up before.

The setting was the annual Franklin High School Senior Prom, held again at the Westin Hotel in Princeton. Hundreds of FHS seniors – and some folks from our of town – mingled in the lobby munching on hors d’oeuvres, sipped mocktails and danced to a DJ as the night progressed.

We spoke with FHS Principal Nicholas Solomon, and some prom-goers, about the night:

Here are some scenes from the evening:







Your Thoughts

comments