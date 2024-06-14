Quantcast

FR&A Photo Gallery: Franklin High School Seniors Party On At Senior Prom

Added by Bill Bowman on June 14, 2024.
Saved under Featured, General News, Schools
ALL SMILES – Just three of the hundreds of prom-goers at the annual Franklin High School senior prom, held June 13 at the Westin Hotel in Princeton.

There was music. There was food. There was glam.

There was even the occasional squeal from two friends who had never seen each other prom’d up before.

The setting was the annual Franklin High School Senior Prom, held again at the Westin Hotel in Princeton. Hundreds of FHS seniors – and some folks from our of town – mingled in the lobby munching on hors d’oeuvres, sipped mocktails and danced to a DJ as the night progressed.

We spoke with FHS Principal Nicholas Solomon, and some prom-goers, about the night:

Here are some scenes from the evening:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …