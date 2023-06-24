FR&A Photo Gallery: FHS Graduates Have One Last Party At Project Graduation

More than 250 newly minted Franklin High School graduates returned to the school late in the evening of June 23 to celebrate their new status.

The event was Project Graduation, the annual party for graduates that always occurs the night of graduation. The evening begins at 9 p.m., and runs through 4 a.m. Participants can’t leave, and many bring sleeping bags and come dressed in their pajamas.

The graduates have a variety of activities and games to choose from during the night. Half of the gym is open for basketball, while the other half is home for activities such as mechanical bull riding, a giant inflatable slide and a large inflatable dartboard that uses Velcro and soccer balls instead.

There was a photo booth, caricature artists, a Tarot reader, a “tattoo parlor” and a station where graduates could show their skills in throwing hatchets.

There was also a wandering magician reducing the graduates to slack jaws and screams after every act of prestidigitation.

Students could also go into the cafeteria to dance to a DJ or play several different games.

Then there was the food: a variety of sandwiches, hot entrees, fruit and sweets for dessert, as well as a Continental breakfast.

Here are some scenes from the evening:







