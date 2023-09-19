Quantcast

FR&A Photo Galleries: Busy Weekend In The Eight Villages

Added by Bill Bowman on September 19, 2023.
Saved under Community Building, Football, General News, High School, Photo Gallery, Sports

There were several events on September 15 and 16 in the township.

On September 15, a group of residents led by Bob LaCorte formally opened a “Little Free Library” at the Quailbrook Playground Park on New Brunswick Road.

The library is the first of several LaCorte said he would like to erect in Franklin:

On September 16, the latest class of Franklin High School Athletic Hall of Fame awardees were inducted. They were celebrated with a luncheon at the school, then honored during the halftime of the Franklin vs New Brunswick football game.

And what a game that was. Franklin dominated the Zebras in their season home opener, evening their season record at 2-2 with a 42-6 win.

The FHS Warriors Marching Band also made their home debut during the game:

Earlier in the morning of the 16th, the RCDCU Bike-a-Thon for prostate cancer awareness was held.

Hundreds of cyclists participated in the event’s 16th year.

The cyclists could choose from a 3-mile ride/walk, or 10-, 30- and 50-mile rides.



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …