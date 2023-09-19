FR&A Photo Galleries: Busy Weekend In The Eight Villages
There were several events on September 15 and 16 in the township.
On September 15, a group of residents led by Bob LaCorte formally opened a “Little Free Library” at the Quailbrook Playground Park on New Brunswick Road.
The library is the first of several LaCorte said he would like to erect in Franklin:
On September 16, the latest class of Franklin High School Athletic Hall of Fame awardees were inducted. They were celebrated with a luncheon at the school, then honored during the halftime of the Franklin vs New Brunswick football game.
And what a game that was. Franklin dominated the Zebras in their season home opener, evening their season record at 2-2 with a 42-6 win.
The FHS Warriors Marching Band also made their home debut during the game:
Earlier in the morning of the 16th, the RCDCU Bike-a-Thon for prostate cancer awareness was held.
Hundreds of cyclists participated in the event’s 16th year.
The cyclists could choose from a 3-mile ride/walk, or 10-, 30- and 50-mile rides.