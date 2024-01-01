FR&A Man Of The Year: Derek Smith, Franklin Food Bank Executive Director

MAN OF THE YEAR – Derek Smith took over the reins of the Franklin Food Bank in mid-2022.

“Public servant” is usually a moniker reserved for elected officials.

But a person doesn’t necessarily have to win an election to serve the public, as exemplified by the Franklin Food Bank’s Executive Director, Derek Smith, who the Franklin Reporter & Advocate is proud to name as its 2023 Man of the Year.

Smith was named Executive Director in 2022, succeeding longtime Executive Director Frank Hasner.

No newcomer to the Food Bank, Smith was a three-year volunteer before being chosen to lead the organization.

Before coming to the Food Bank, Smith had already established a solid foundation in leading organizations chartered to help others, mainly in education.

After receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College, Smith began his career as a program director for Kaplan, an educational services company.

He also served as program director at The Princeton Review; was a network leader for New Visions for Public Schools, where he managed leadership, instruction, and operations support for 26 New York City public schools, and was a managing director at KIPP NYC, a national charter school network.

Smith also founded Bridgetown Leadership Coaching, a leadership coaching and mentoring organization focused on the development of new and emerging leaders of color.

He was named the Food Bank’s Executive Director at a time when the country was emerging from the two-year-long Covid-19 pandemic, which also saw a dramatic increase in the number of families turning to the Food Bank for help.

Smith said this past November that the Food Bank was on track to serve between 17,000 and 18,000 families in 2023, a more than 50 percent increase over 2022.

He attributed part of that acceptance of going to a food pantry to the Food Bank’s efforts to reduce the stigma associated with getting help from pantries.

“You take a Trader Joe’s, you take your friendly neighborhood bodega, and you have Bodega Joe’s,” has become his mantra when describing the Food Bank.

Smith has made an impression in the community during his short tenure at the helm of the Food Bank.

Franklin Police Department Det. Sgt. ReBecca Lea, head of the department’s Community Relations Bureau, said that Smith has become “an integral part of Franklin Township Police Department’s monthly food distribution held in the Community Relations Bureau parking lot. Over 800 boxes of fresh produce are freely given to residents by the officers and community volunteers.”

“When the Franklin Food Bank hired Derek Smith, they hired a gem,” she said. “Derek is a family man that not only cares about his staff but also the clients the Food Bank serve.”

“Derek Smith is selfless, works tirelessly and is an inspiration to all,” she said. “His unwavering commitment to his family, his job, his Franklin community is truly remarkable and leaves no surprise that he is selected as Person of the Year.”

Vimal Sodhani, president of the Sodhani Foundation, has been a Food Bank supporter for many years.

Smith’s “unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in assisting Franklin Township families in need have made a significant impact on our community.”

“Derek’s leadership at the Franklin Food Bank has not only provided essential resources to those facing difficult times but has also inspired positive change,” he said. “Under his guidance, the Franklin Food Bank has become a beacon of hope for many, offering support and assistance to families struggling with food insecurity.”

“Derek’s commitment to making a difference goes beyond his role as the executive director,” Sodhani said. “He has consistently demonstrated a deep passion for helping others and has played a crucial role in fostering a sense of community within Franklin Township.”

Smith’s “impact on the lives of Franklin Township residents is immeasurable, and recognizing his efforts would not only honor him but also serve as a source of inspiration for others in our community,” he said.

Bill Grippo, the FR&A’s Man of the Year for 2022, is in charge of community outreach for the Food Bank.

Grippo called Smith “a man for all seasons.”

“He is there for the clients of the Food Bank all year, each day,” he said. “His commitment to food security is unwavering, his energy is magnetic, and his charisma overflows with a generous spirit.”

Nick DiMeglio, president of the Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce, praised Smith for his work in “revamp(ing) the organization.”

“He has made it community friendly and opening to residents,” DiMeglio said. “He has come up with innovative ways to fundraise and collaborate with township and county organizations to increase the presence and donations to the organization.”

Smith is “supportive of other organizations in town such as the Youth Center, Chamber of Commerce and the schools to make sure that everyone that needs it has access to food,” DiMeglio said.

One of the people who has worked closely with Smith since his appointment as Executive Director is Allison O’Brien, the Food Bank’s Development Director.

“Derek’s inspirational leadership has lifted the Franklin Food Bank to a new level of excellence,” she said. “While the pandemic is responsible in part for forcing the Food Bank to expand, it has really been under Derek’s direction that the organization has truly experienced growth.”

“Under his direction, the Food Bank has expanded programming, implemented hybrid distribution models and launched wraparound services to address root causes of food insecurity,” she said. “Derek also sits on various committees at the local, regional and state level to ensure the Franklin Food Bank is performing the advocacy necessary to affect change.”

O’Brien said Smith’s 25-year career in educational reform in underserved communities is “key experience for such a large organization in a place like Franklin Township – an incredibly special place with vast diversity across many metrics. His specific respect and admiration for education and schools helps the Food Bank stay connected to our wonderful schools and an at risk population – families with children experience food insecurity at a much higher rate.”

“Ultimately my experience of working with Derek has been of a passionate, contemplative and joyful thought partner truly dedicated to lifting every voice whether it’s a person shopping in our market, a staff member during a meeting or a volunteer with an idea,” she said.





Your Thoughts

comments