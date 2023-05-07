FR&A Gallery: Busy May 6 In The Eight Villages

There were a number of events in Franklin on May 6, all of which benefited from the perfect Spring weather.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate covered a few of them:

Promise Walk for Preeclampsia

Township residents Trashaun and JP Powell have been active in the Preeclampsia Foundation since they lost their baby, Mia, in 2013 several hours after birth to one of the variants of the hypertensive condition.

While they have participate din events, such as the annual walk, The Preeclampsia Walk – Somerset was the first one they organized.

JP Powell said their effort, not counting walk-ons, raised about $10,000.

Here is a video interview with the couple:

Here are some scenes from the day:

Township Flea Market

The Township Parks & Recreation Department held its inaugural flea market on teh green in front of the Performance Gazebo.

More than 50 vendors signed up, presenting a range of items to buy.

Here’s an interview with Park & Rec’s Mayra Jimenez:

Carlton Agudosi Football Camp

Franklin High School Class of 2012 graduate Carlton Agudosi has gone on to play in the NFL, and now plays with Winnipeg in the Canadian Football League. Agudosi brought some friends to Warrior Stadium to help up-and-coming players hone their skills.

Here’s an interview with Agudosi and Warrior football head coach Blair Wilson:

Here are some scenes from the day:







