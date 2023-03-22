Former Rutgers Prep Teacher/Coach Sentenced To Four Years In Prison For Sexual Assault

RENNIE SENTENCED – Matthew Rennie, left, and Ranait Griff were teachers and coaches at Rutgers Prep. (Photos: Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.)

A former Rutgers Preparatory School teacher and coach was sentenced on March 17 to four years in state prison for sexually assaulting a student.

Matthew Rennie, 29, of Ringoes was arrested on October 6, 2021 on charges of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault and 3rd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child after a 17-year-old student told Franklin Township Police that she was sexually assaulted by Rennie in Montgomery Township and East Amwell Township (Hunterdon County) from July 2021 to September 2021, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rennie pleaded guilty to the charges on May 6, 2022, according to the release.

The investigation also disclosed that another Rutgers Prep teacher, Ranaitt Griff, 30, of South Orange, was aware of the sexual assault and said nothing. She was arrested on charges of 4th Degree Failure to Report Child Sexual Abuse.

In addition to the four years in state prison, Rennie is subject to the registration and reporting requirement of Megan’s Law and the conditions of Parole Supervision for Life, according to the release.

Rennie is also prohibited from teaching or coaching anyone under the age of 18 and must continue psychotherapy. He must also testify truthfully against Griff, who is scheduled for trial in May.

In addition to teaching, Rennie served as the head coach of Middle School boys’ lacrosse and JV boys’ basketball and the assistant coach of varsity volleyball varsity boys’ lacrosse.

Griff also was the head coach of varsity girls lacrosse and assistant coach of varsity girls’ soccer and varsity girls’ basketball.

Editor’s Note: It is generally the policy of the Franklin Reporter & Advocate not to name criminal defendants until they have pleaded or have been found guilty of the crimes with which they were charged. We are naming Griff because of the nature of her alleged crime, the potential for further victims, and her role of authority in a school system.