Former Rutgers Prep Coach/Teacher Barred From Coaching Minors

GRIFF SENTENCED – Matthew Rennie and Ranait Griff, left to right. Griff was recently sentenced on a charge of Failure to Report Child Abuse. (Photo: Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.)

A former Rutgers Preparatory School coach who admitted failing to report the abuse of a Rutgers Prep student by another coach was sentenced on June 22 to probation and barred from coaching or teaching children under 18 years old.

Ranait Griff was arrested in 2021 along with her colleague, Matthew Rennie, after an investigation revealed that Rennie had sexually abused a 17-year-old Rutgers Prep student from July to September 2021, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rennie was indicted on charges of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault and 3rd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, while Griff was indicted on a charge of 4th Degree Failure to Report Child Sexual Abuse.

Griff pleaded guilty on May 10 to an amended charge of Failure to Report Child Abuse, a disorderly persons charge.

Griff on June 22 was sentenced to one year of probation, according to the release. Griff’s prohibition on teaching or coaching anyone under the age of 18 will continue after her probation is over, according to the release.

In addition to being a teacher, Griff was the coach of the girls’ varsity lacrosse team and was the assistant coach girls’ varsity soccer and basketball.

Editor’s Note: It is the policy of the Franklin Reporter & Advocate not to name criminal defendants until they have pleaded or have been found guilty of the crimes with which they were charged.





