Football, Cheer Seniors Get Their Night
Franklin High School football and cheer seniors were feted October 22 before the Warriors’ game against Plainfield.
Football players honored were:
- Moshood Babalola
- Nathaniel Buck
- Nasan Colson
- Brandon Donald
- Achim Dotson
- Messiah Hamilton-Hill
- Isaiah Jackson
- Zachery LalMohamed
- Eli McClain
- John Nwachukwun
- Ifenna Okoye
- Unisa Sesay
- Kron Wilder
Following are some scenes from the event:
The cheerleaders honored were:
- Holly Anttanasio
- Paula Barrow
- Zainab Cole
- Amarri Crawford
- Shannon Fraser
- Jada Gibbons
- Tara Lyons
- Nyla NOrman
- Toni Reddick-Canty
Following are some scenes from the Senior Night: