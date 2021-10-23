Quantcast

Football, Cheer Seniors Get Their Night

Added by Bill Bowman on October 23, 2021.
Saved under Schools

Franklin High School football and cheer seniors were feted October 22 before the Warriors’ game against Plainfield.

Football players honored were:

  • Moshood Babalola
  • Nathaniel Buck
  • Nasan Colson
  • Brandon Donald
  • Achim Dotson
  • Messiah Hamilton-Hill
  • Isaiah Jackson
  • Zachery LalMohamed
  • Eli McClain
  • John Nwachukwun
  • Ifenna Okoye
  • Unisa Sesay
  • Kron Wilder

Following are some scenes from the event:

The cheerleaders honored were:

  • Holly Anttanasio
  • Paula Barrow
  • Zainab Cole
  • Amarri Crawford
  • Shannon Fraser
  • Jada Gibbons
  • Tara Lyons
  • Nyla NOrman
  • Toni Reddick-Canty

Following are some scenes from the Senior Night:

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!